Trump llama “informe falso” a reportaje de NYT

El mandatario de EU arremetió en contra del periódico New York Times.

Por El Imparcial

WASHINGTON, DC.- A través de Twitter, el presidente de EU, Donald Trump, rechazó en una serie de tuits el reportaje del periódico calificándolo como “informe falso”.

Donald Trump declaró que la historia era sorprendentemente falsa y que el periódico se encuentra avergonzado por ello, dado a que sabían que las noticias eran falsas desde antes de compartirlas.

 
El informe señalaba que el acuerdo entre el gobierno de México y de EU eran  compromisos ya pactados por México.
 
Uno de los temas señalados por New York Times es que México acordó que durante el mes de marzo iniciaría la movilización por parte de la Guardia Nacional en el país, específicamente en la frontera.
 
Por otro lado, el periódico New York Times respondió con un tweet en donde confirma sentirse confiados con su reportaje y la autenticidad de este. 
 
 
El reportaje fue publicado el día de ayer 8 de junio.
 
Con información de CNN y Reuters
