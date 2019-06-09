Trump llama “informe falso” a reportaje de NYT
El mandatario de EU arremetió en contra del periódico New York Times.
WASHINGTON, DC.- A través de Twitter, el presidente de EU, Donald Trump, rechazó en una serie de tuits el reportaje del periódico calificándolo como “informe falso”.
Donald Trump declaró que la historia era sorprendentemente falsa y que el periódico se encuentra avergonzado por ello, dado a que sabían que las noticias eran falsas desde antes de compartirlas.
The Failing @nytimes story on Mexico and Illegal Immigration through our Southern Border has now been proven shockingly false and untrue, bad reporting, and the paper is embarrassed by it. The only problem is that they knew it was Fake News before it went out. Corrupt Media!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 9 de junio de 2019
Actually, we still stand by our story. We are confident in our reporting, and as with so many other occasions, our stories stand up over time and the president's denials of them do not. Calling the press the enemy is undemocratic and dangerous. https://t.co/Gimx1pdScP— NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) 9 de junio de 2019
