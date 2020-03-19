Untitled Goose Game se corona como el juego del año en los Game Developers Choice Awards

La transmisión de los premios del Game Developers Choice Awars se transmitió junto a otras conferencias que estaban en pauta para el evento y no se realizaron a causa del coronavirus. Es ahora cuando se tuvo la oportunidad para revelar el juego del año (GOTY), anunciándose como gran ganador a Untitled Goose Game.

El éxito de Untitled Goose Game ha sorprendido a todos ya que se enfrentaba a grandes rivales como Control de Remedy Entertainment, Death Stranding de Kojima Productions o Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice de From Software.

El titulo de House House también logro ganar como el juego del año en la 23ª entrega anual de los Premios DICE.

Lista completa de ganadores del Game Developers Choice Awards 2020.



Mejor Sonido

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)

Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)



Mejor Debut

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

Mobius Digital (Outer Wilds)

William Chyr Studios (Manifold Garden)

Foam Sword Games (Knights and Bikes)

Chance Agency (Neo Cab)



Mejor Diseño

Baba Is You (Hempuli)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision Publishing, FromSoftware)

Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)



Mejor Juego de móviles

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)

What the Golf? (Triband Productions/The Label Limited)

Grindstone (Capybara Games)

Sky: Children of the Light (thatgamecompany)

Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)



Premio a la innovación

Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

Baba Is You (Hempuli)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)



Mejor Narrativa

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)



Mejor Tecnología

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)

Noita (Nolla Games)



Mejor Arte Visual

Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)



Mejor juego VR/AR

Vader Immortal (ILMxLAB/Disney)

Blood & Truth (SCEE Studio London/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Asgard’s Wrath (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)

Boneworks (Stress Level Zero)

Pistol Whip (Cloudhead Games)



Premio de la audiencia

Sky: Children of the Light (thatgamecompany)



Juego del año

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)

Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

Premio al pionero

Roberta Williams



Premio Embajador

Kate Edwards