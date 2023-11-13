Nominados a lo mejor de los GOTY 2023
La cita es el próximo 7 de diciembre en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles.
Los Ángeles.- El próximo jueves 7 de diciembre se realizarán los The Game Awards 2023, el evento que premiará a lo mejor de los videojuegos de este año, por ello, aquí te mostramos la lista completa de los nominados, pública el portal As.
La cita es en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles y hoy se han anunciado los nominados de cada una de las categorías, los pocos que seguirán luchando por hacerse con los premios.
Este 2023 ha sido un gran año para la industria de los videojuegos y con estas listas los podemos comprobar:
Juego del Año
Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Mejor Dirección
Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Mejor Narrativa
Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Final Fantasy XVI
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Mejor Dirección de Arte
Alan Wake 2
Hi-Fi Rush
Lies of P
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Mejor Música y Banda Sonora
Alan Wake 2 (Petri Alanko)
Baldur’s Gate 3 (Borislav Slavov)
Final Fantasy XVI (Masayoshi Soken)
Hi-Fi Rush (Shuichi Kobori)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Mejor Diseño de Audio
Alan Wake 2
Dead Space Remake
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4 Remake
Mejor Adaptación de un Videojuego
Castlevania Nocturne
Gran Turismo
Super Mario Bros. La Película
The Last of Us
Twisted Metal
Mejor Actuación
Ben Starr (Clive en Final Fantasy XVI)
Cameron Monaghan (Cal Kestis en Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)
Idris Elba (Solomon Reed en Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty)
Melani Liburd (Saga en Alan Wake 2)
Neil Newbon (Astarion en Baldur’s Gate 3)
Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker en Marvel’s Spider-Man 2)
Juegos por el Cambio Social
A Space for the Unbound
Chants of Sennaar
Goodbye Volcano High
Tchia
Terra Nil
Venba
Juego Mejor Cuidado
Apex Legends
Cyberpunk 2077
Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
Fortnite
Genshin Impact
Mejor Apoyo a la Comunidad
Baldur’s Gate 3
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Destiny 2: Lightfall
Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
No Man’s Sky
Mejor Juego Indie
Cocoon
Dave the Diver
Dredge
Sea of Stars
Viewfinder
Mejor Debut Indie
Cocoon
Dregde
Pizza Tower
Venba
Viewfinder
Mejor Juego para Móviles
Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
Honkai Star Rail
Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Monster Hunter Now
Terra Nil
Mejor Juego de Realidad Virtual o Aumentada
Gran Turismo 7
Horizon: Call of the Mountain
Humanity
Resident Evil Village
Synapse
Mejor Juego de Acción
Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon
Dead Island 2
Ghostrunner 2
Hi-Fi Rush
Remnant 2
Mejor Juego de Acción/Aventura
Alan Wake 2
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4 Remake
Star Wars: Jedi Survivor
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Mejor Juego RPG
Baldur’s Gate 3
Final Fantasy XVI
Lies of P
Sea of Stars
Starfield
Mejor Juego de Lucha
God of Rock
Mortal Kombat 1
Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2
Pocket Bravery
Street Fighter 6
Mejor Juego Familiar
Disney Illusion Island
Party Animals
Pikmin 4
Sonic Superstars
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Mejor Juego Deportivo o de Velocidad
EA Sports FC 24
F1 24
Forza Motorsport
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
The Crew Motorfest
Mejor Juego de Gestión y Estrategia
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-boot Camp
Cities: Skylines 2
Company of Heroes 3
Fie Emblem: Engage
Pikmin 4
Mejor Juego Multijugador
Baldur’s Gate 3
Diablo 4
Party Animals
Street Fighter 6
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Juego Más Esperado
Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Hades 2
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Star Wars: Outlaws
Tekken 8
Premio a la Innovación y Accesibilidad
Diablo 4
Forza Motorsport
HiFi Rush
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Mortal Kombat 1
Street Fighter 6
Mejor Juego de eSports
Counter Strike 2
DOTA 2
League of Legends
PUBG Mobile
Valorant
Mejor Atleta de eSports
Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (League of Legends)
Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (CS:GO)
Max “Demon1″ Mazanov (Valorant)
Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)
Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk (League of Legends)
Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen (Apex Legends)
Mejor Equipo de Esports
Evil Geniuses (Valorant)
Fnatic (Valorant)
Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)
JD Gaming (League of Legends)
Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)
Mejor Entrenador de Esports
Christine “potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses - Valorant)
Danny “zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcons - Counter-Strike)
Jordan “Gunba” Graham (Florida Mayhem - Overwatch)
Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam (Team Vitality - Counter-Strike)
Yoon “Homme” Sung-young (JD Gaming - League of Legends)
Mejor Evento de Esports
2023 League of Legends World Championship
Blast.tv Paris Major 2023
EVO 2023
The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
VALORANT Champions 2023
Creador de Contenido del Año
Iron Mouse
People Make Games
Quackity
Spreen
Sypherpk
Comentarios