Nominados a lo mejor de los GOTY 2023

Los Ángeles.- El próximo jueves 7 de diciembre se realizarán los The Game Awards 2023, el evento que premiará a lo mejor de los videojuegos de este año, por ello, aquí te mostramos la lista completa de los nominados, pública el portal As.

La cita es en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles y hoy se han anunciado los nominados de cada una de las categorías, los pocos que seguirán luchando por hacerse con los premios.

Este 2023 ha sido un gran año para la industria de los videojuegos y con estas listas los podemos comprobar:

Juego del Año

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mejor Dirección

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mejor Narrativa

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy XVI

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Mejor Dirección de Arte

Alan Wake 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Lies of P

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mejor Música y Banda Sonora

Alan Wake 2 (Petri Alanko)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Borislav Slavov)

Final Fantasy XVI (Masayoshi Soken)

Hi-Fi Rush (Shuichi Kobori)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mejor Diseño de Audio

Alan Wake 2

Dead Space Remake

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Mejor Adaptación de un Videojuego

Castlevania Nocturne

Gran Turismo

Super Mario Bros. La Película

The Last of Us

Twisted Metal

Mejor Actuación

Ben Starr (Clive en Final Fantasy XVI)

Cameron Monaghan (Cal Kestis en Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)

Idris Elba (Solomon Reed en Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty)

Melani Liburd (Saga en Alan Wake 2)

Neil Newbon (Astarion en Baldur’s Gate 3)

Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker en Marvel’s Spider-Man 2)

Juegos por el Cambio Social

A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Tchia

Terra Nil

Venba

Juego Mejor Cuidado

Apex Legends

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Mejor Apoyo a la Comunidad

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Destiny 2: Lightfall

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

No Man’s Sky

Mejor Juego Indie

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Sea of Stars

Viewfinder

Mejor Debut Indie

Cocoon

Dregde

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

Mejor Juego para Móviles

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Honkai Star Rail

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Mejor Juego de Realidad Virtual o Aumentada

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Humanity

Resident Evil Village

Synapse

Mejor Juego de Acción

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Dead Island 2

Ghostrunner 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Remnant 2

Mejor Juego de Acción/Aventura

Alan Wake 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mejor Juego RPG

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

Starfield

Mejor Juego de Lucha

God of Rock

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6

Mejor Juego Familiar

Disney Illusion Island

Party Animals

Pikmin 4

Sonic Superstars

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Mejor Juego Deportivo o de Velocidad

EA Sports FC 24

F1 24

Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

The Crew Motorfest

Mejor Juego de Gestión y Estrategia

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-boot Camp

Cities: Skylines 2

Company of Heroes 3

Fie Emblem: Engage

Pikmin 4

Mejor Juego Multijugador

Baldur’s Gate 3

Diablo 4

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Juego Más Esperado

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Hades 2

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Star Wars: Outlaws

Tekken 8

Premio a la Innovación y Accesibilidad

Diablo 4

Forza Motorsport

HiFi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

Mejor Juego de eSports

Counter Strike 2

DOTA 2

League of Legends

PUBG Mobile

Valorant

Mejor Atleta de eSports

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (League of Legends)

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (CS:GO)

Max “Demon1″ Mazanov (Valorant)

Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)

Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk (League of Legends)

Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen (Apex Legends)

Mejor Equipo de Esports

Evil Geniuses (Valorant)

Fnatic (Valorant)

Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)

JD Gaming (League of Legends)

Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)

Mejor Entrenador de Esports

Christine “potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses - Valorant)

Danny “zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcons - Counter-Strike)

Jordan “Gunba” Graham (Florida Mayhem - Overwatch)

Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam (Team Vitality - Counter-Strike)

Yoon “Homme” Sung-young (JD Gaming - League of Legends)

Mejor Evento de Esports

2023 League of Legends World Championship

Blast.tv Paris Major 2023

EVO 2023

The International Dota 2 Championships 2023

VALORANT Champions 2023

Creador de Contenido del Año

Iron Mouse

People Make Games

Quackity

Spreen

Sypherpk