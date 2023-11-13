GA4 - Google Analitycs
Nominados a lo mejor de los GOTY 2023

La cita es el próximo 7 de diciembre en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles. 

Por Redacción/GH

Los Ángeles.-  El próximo jueves 7 de diciembre se realizarán los The Game Awards 2023, el evento que premiará a lo mejor de los videojuegos de este año, por ello, aquí te mostramos la lista completa de los nominados, pública el portal As.

La cita es en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles y hoy se han anunciado los nominados de cada una de las categorías, los pocos que seguirán luchando por hacerse con los premios.

 Este 2023 ha sido un gran año para la industria de los videojuegos y con estas listas los podemos comprobar:

 
 

Juego del Año

Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mejor Dirección 

Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mejor Narrativa

Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Final Fantasy XVI
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Mejor Dirección de Arte

Alan Wake 2
Hi-Fi Rush
Lies of P
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mejor Música y Banda Sonora

Alan Wake 2 (Petri Alanko)
Baldur’s Gate 3 (Borislav Slavov)
Final Fantasy XVI (Masayoshi Soken)
Hi-Fi Rush (Shuichi Kobori)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mejor Diseño de Audio 

Alan Wake 2
Dead Space Remake
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4 Remake

 
 

Mejor Adaptación de un Videojuego

Castlevania Nocturne
Gran Turismo
Super Mario Bros. La Película
The Last of Us
Twisted Metal

Mejor Actuación

Ben Starr (Clive en Final Fantasy XVI)
Cameron Monaghan (Cal Kestis en Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)
Idris Elba (Solomon Reed en Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty)
Melani Liburd (Saga en Alan Wake 2)
Neil Newbon (Astarion en Baldur’s Gate 3)
Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker en Marvel’s Spider-Man 2)

Juegos por el Cambio Social 

A Space for the Unbound
Chants of Sennaar
Goodbye Volcano High
Tchia
Terra Nil
Venba

Juego Mejor Cuidado

Apex Legends
Cyberpunk 2077
Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
Fortnite
Genshin Impact

Mejor Apoyo a la Comunidad

Baldur’s Gate 3
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Destiny 2: Lightfall
Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
No Man’s Sky

 

Mejor Juego Indie

Cocoon
Dave the Diver
Dredge
Sea of Stars
Viewfinder

Mejor Debut Indie 

Cocoon
Dregde
Pizza Tower
Venba
Viewfinder

 

Mejor Juego para Móviles 

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
Honkai Star Rail
Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Monster Hunter Now
Terra Nil

Mejor Juego de Realidad Virtual o Aumentada 

Gran Turismo 7
Horizon: Call of the Mountain
Humanity
Resident Evil Village
Synapse

Mejor Juego de Acción 

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon
Dead Island 2
Ghostrunner 2
Hi-Fi Rush
Remnant 2

Mejor Juego de Acción/Aventura 

Alan Wake 2
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4 Remake
Star Wars: Jedi Survivor
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mejor Juego RPG

Baldur’s Gate 3
Final Fantasy XVI
Lies of P
Sea of Stars
Starfield

Mejor Juego de Lucha

God of Rock
Mortal Kombat 1
Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2
Pocket Bravery
Street Fighter 6

Mejor Juego Familiar

Disney Illusion Island
Party Animals
Pikmin 4
Sonic Superstars
Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Mejor Juego Deportivo o de Velocidad

EA Sports FC 24
F1 24
Forza Motorsport
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
The Crew Motorfest

Mejor Juego de Gestión y Estrategia 

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-boot Camp
Cities: Skylines 2
Company of Heroes 3
Fie Emblem: Engage
Pikmin 4

Mejor Juego Multijugador 

Baldur’s Gate 3
Diablo 4
Party Animals
Street Fighter 6
Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Juego Más Esperado

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Hades 2
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Star Wars: Outlaws
Tekken 8

Premio a la Innovación y Accesibilidad

Diablo 4
Forza Motorsport
HiFi Rush
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Mortal Kombat 1
Street Fighter 6

Mejor Juego de eSports

Counter Strike 2
DOTA 2
League of Legends
PUBG Mobile
Valorant

Mejor Atleta de eSports

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (League of Legends)
Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (CS:GO)
Max “Demon1″ Mazanov (Valorant)
Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez  (Call of Duty)
Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk (League of Legends)
Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen (Apex Legends)

Mejor Equipo de Esports

Evil Geniuses (Valorant)
Fnatic (Valorant)
Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)
JD Gaming (League of Legends)
Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)

Mejor Entrenador de Esports 

Christine “potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses - Valorant)
Danny “zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcons - Counter-Strike)
Jordan “Gunba” Graham (Florida Mayhem - Overwatch)
Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam (Team Vitality - Counter-Strike)
Yoon “Homme” Sung-young (JD Gaming - League of Legends)

Mejor Evento de Esports

2023 League of Legends World Championship
Blast.tv Paris Major 2023
EVO 2023
The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
VALORANT Champions 2023

Creador de Contenido del Año

Iron Mouse
People Make Games
Quackity
Spreen
Sypherpk

