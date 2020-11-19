Nominados a lo mejor de los videojuegos del 2020
'Naughty Dog' y el remake del clásico de 'Square Enix' se encuentra entre los videojuegos favoritos, ya que están nominados en nueve y seis categorías respectivamente
Este 10 de diciembre se realizarán los The Game Awards 2020, el evento que premiará a lo mejor de los videojuegos de este año, por ello, aquí te mostramos la lista completa de los nominados.
El videojuego ‘Naughty Dog’ para PlayStation y el remake del clásico de ‘Square Enix’ se encuentra entre los favoritos, ya que están nominados en nueve y seis categorías respectivamente.
Mientras que para la categoría más importante de los Game of the Year o GOTY están: ‘The Last of Us: Part II’‘, ‘Final Fantasy VII: Remake’, ‘DOOM Eternal’, ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’, ‘Ghost of Tsushima’ y ‘Hades’.
El ausente de las nominaciones fue ‘Cyberpunk 2077’, título que se perfilaba como otro de los favoritos debido a su retraso de salida y la trama de la historia.
El periodista Geoff Keighley fue el encargado de dar a conocer las nominaciones a través de un streaming. Por su parte, el evento se realizará de manera virtual, indica 24 Horas.
Te dejamos con la lista de los nominados para el GOTY 2020:
Juego del año (GOTY)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
DOOM Eternal
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades
The Last of Us Part II
Mejor dirección de juego
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades
Half-Life: Alyx
The Last of Us Part II
Mejor actuación en videojuego
Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us Part II)
Laura Bailey (The Last of Us Part II)
Daisuke Tsuji (Ghost of Tsushima)
Logan Cunningham (Hades)
Nadji Jeter (Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales)
Mejor dirección de arte
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
The Last of Us Part II
Mejor banda sonora
DOOM Eternal
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Hades
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
The Last of Us Part II
Mejor narrativa
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades
The Last of Us Part II
Mejor juego indie
Carrion
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Hades
Spelunky 2
Spiritfarer
Mejor multijugador
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Among Us
Call of Duty: Warzone
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Valorant
Mejor juego como servicio
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Call of Duty Warzone
Fortnite
No Man’s Sky
Mejor diseño de audio
DOOM Eternal
Half-Life: Alyx
Ghost of Tsushima
Resident Evil 3
The Last of Us Part II
Mejor juego para móviles
Among Us
Call of Duty Mobile
Genshin Impact
Legends of Runeterra
Pokémon Café Mix
Mayor impacto social de un juego
If found…
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
Spiritfare
Tell me why
Through the darkest of times
Mejor juego de realidad virtual
Dreams
Half-Life: Alyx
Marvel’s Iron Man VR
Star Wars: Squadrons
The Walking Dead: Saint’s Sinners
Mejor juego de innovación y accesibilidad
Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
Grounded
Hypedot
The Last of Us Part II
Watch Dogs: Legion
Mejor juego de acción
DOOM Eternal
Hades
Half-Life: Alyx
Nioh 2
Street of Rage 4
Mejor juego de acción y aventura
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Ghost of Tsushima
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
The Last of Us Part II
Mejor juego de rol
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Genshin Impact
Persona 5 Royal
Wasteland 3
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Mejor juego de pelea
Granblue Fantasy: Versus
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]
Mejor juego familiar
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
Minecraft Dungeons
Paper Mario: The Origami King
Mejor juego de simulación o estrategia
Crusader Kings III
Desperados III
Gears Tactics
Microsoft Flight Simulator
XCOM: Chimera Squad
Mejor juego de deportes
Dirt 5
F1 2020
FIFA 21
NBA 2K21
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
Mejor creador de contenido
Alanah Pearce
FaZe Nickmercs
Timthetatman
Black Girl Gamers
Valkyrae
Mejor juego Esports
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Fortnite
League of Legends
Valorant
Mejor jugador de Esports
Ian “Crimsix” Porter
Heo “Showmaker” Su
Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu
Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro
Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut
Comentarios