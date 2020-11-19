Nominados a lo mejor de los videojuegos del 2020

Este 10 de diciembre se realizarán los The Game Awards 2020, el evento que premiará a lo mejor de los videojuegos de este año, por ello, aquí te mostramos la lista completa de los nominados.

El videojuego ‘Naughty Dog’ para PlayStation y el remake del clásico de ‘Square Enix’ se encuentra entre los favoritos, ya que están nominados en nueve y seis categorías respectivamente.

Mientras que para la categoría más importante de los Game of the Year o GOTY están: ‘The Last of Us: Part II’‘, ‘Final Fantasy VII: Remake’, ‘DOOM Eternal’, ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’, ‘Ghost of Tsushima’ y ‘Hades’.

El ausente de las nominaciones fue ‘Cyberpunk 2077’, título que se perfilaba como otro de los favoritos debido a su retraso de salida y la trama de la historia.

El periodista Geoff Keighley fue el encargado de dar a conocer las nominaciones a través de un streaming. Por su parte, el evento se realizará de manera virtual, indica 24 Horas.

Te dejamos con la lista de los nominados para el GOTY 2020:

Juego del año (GOTY)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

DOOM Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part II

Mejor dirección de juego

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part II

Mejor actuación en videojuego

Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us Part II)

Laura Bailey (The Last of Us Part II)

Daisuke Tsuji (Ghost of Tsushima)

Logan Cunningham (Hades)

Nadji Jeter (Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales)

Mejor dirección de arte

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part II

Mejor banda sonora

DOOM Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part II

Mejor narrativa

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part II

Mejor juego indie

Carrion

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Hades

Spelunky 2

Spiritfarer

Mejor multijugador

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Among Us

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Valorant

Mejor juego como servicio

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Call of Duty Warzone

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Mejor diseño de audio

DOOM Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx

Ghost of Tsushima

Resident Evil 3

The Last of Us Part II

Mejor juego para móviles

Among Us

Call of Duty Mobile

Genshin Impact

Legends of Runeterra

Pokémon Café Mix

Mayor impacto social de un juego

If found…

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Spiritfare

Tell me why

Through the darkest of times

Mejor juego de realidad virtual

Dreams

Half-Life: Alyx

Marvel’s Iron Man VR

Star Wars: Squadrons

The Walking Dead: Saint’s Sinners

Mejor juego de innovación y accesibilidad

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Grounded

Hypedot

The Last of Us Part II

Watch Dogs: Legion

Mejor juego de acción

DOOM Eternal

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Nioh 2

Street of Rage 4

Mejor juego de acción y aventura

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Last of Us Part II

Mejor juego de rol

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Genshin Impact

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Mejor juego de pelea

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]

Mejor juego familiar

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Mejor juego de simulación o estrategia

Crusader Kings III

Desperados III

Gears Tactics

Microsoft Flight Simulator

XCOM: Chimera Squad

Mejor juego de deportes

Dirt 5

F1 2020

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

Mejor creador de contenido

Alanah Pearce

FaZe Nickmercs

Timthetatman

Black Girl Gamers

Valkyrae

Mejor juego Esports

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Fortnite

League of Legends

Valorant

Mejor jugador de Esports

Ian “Crimsix” Porter

Heo “Showmaker” Su

Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu

Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro

Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut