VIDEO: Disparan contra vehículo de activista vegana tras liberar conejos
Los agresores también intentaron estrangular a otros activistas.
ESPAÑA.- Una joven activista vegana denunció el ataque provocado por unos granjeros a través de su cuenta de Instagram luego de que ella y otros activistas liberaran 16 conejos. En el video, la joven aparece con parte de su cara cubierta con sangre.
Los hombres dispararon en contra del vehículo rompiendo la ventana de este, mientras transitaba por una autopista de España. La joven resultó herida luego de que el vidrió estallara.
En las imágenes, la joven llamada Mía, explicó que desde el inicio un granjero fue “extremadamente agresivo” e incluso, intentó estrangular a los activistas y los golpeó con varas de metal en la cabeza. Luego de ese hecho, llamaron a la Policía, quien controló la situación por unos momentos, sin embargo, poco después los granjeros persiguieron sus vehículos por la autopista hasta que lograron alcanzarlos en un callejón cerrado y lograr rodearlos con cinco vehículos.
Today we entered a rabbit farm and rescued 16 lives. . The farmer was extremely aggressive and attacked us, strangling activists and smashing their heads with metal poles. The police came and told us to leave peacefully, which we did. After we left the farmers chased us down the motorway at 200km for an hour. We tried to lose them down a side road but they were on our tails. They blocked us into a dead end and surround the car with 5 other farmers’ cars. They were banging on the windows, shouting and threatening us. We called the police who arrived after an hour. They diffused the situation and escorted us to a ‘safe place’. We asked them to escort us home but they refused and said we would be okay. They let us go and 10 minutes later back on the motorway one of their call pulled up alongside us and shot at us. The window exploded in my face and there was a lot of blood from all the glass. We’re currently at the hospital and waiting to go to the police station to report this crime. . The most important thing is that the non-human animals are safe. They are far from that hell hole. I don’t want this to be about me at all, I just want people to know how evil farmers are. If this is how they treat humans, how can we expect them to care for animals? . Despite everything, I am just happy that those 16 lives are free from harm. They make everything worth it.
Nuevamente los veganos llamaron a las autoridades, quienes los escoltaron a un lugar seguro, sin embargo, 10 minutos después fueron nuevamente alcanzados por uno de los granjeros, quien abrió fuego en contra de su automóvil.
Lo más importante es que los animales no humanos están a salvo. Están lejos de ese agujero infernal”, dijo Mia.
En el video fue grabado desde el interior de su automóvil y se ve a la joven sangrando mientras muestra los destrozos ocasionados. “No quiero que esto se trate de mí”, señaló la activista y cuestionó: “Si así tratan a los humanos, ¿cómo podemos esperar que cuiden a los animales?”.
La mujer señaló que tras el incidente recibió atención médica y para después denunciar el “crimen” en la estación de Policía.
Con información de RT
