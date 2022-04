Katie Kenyon: Desesperada búsqueda por joven que fue vista subiendo a una camioneta con un hombre por última vez

Have you seen Katie Kenyon? We need to find her after she went missing on Friday. If you have any information please contact us. You can call 101, go to the Major Incident Public Portal https://t.co/oqHtoELCjo or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.https://t.co/Zdr7cZ4Exx pic.twitter.com/yMkohKAard