Gato camina gracias a férulas caseras
Después de una semana con sus férulas especiales, Zion empezó a utilizar sus patas traseras con normalidad.
Los voluntarios de Arizona Humane Society’s, recibieron un gato de 5 dias de nacido a quien lo bautizaron como Zion, quien tuvo que ingresar a cuidados intensivos, ya que no podía usar sus patas traseras, lo que le impedía caminar. Además de necesitar atención las 24 horas del día para poder sobrevivir sin su madre.
Zion, an orphaned 5-day-old kitten, was born unable to walk. In addition to needing round-the-clock care in AHS' Bottle Baby Kitten ICU to survive without his mother, he was badly knuckling on his back feet and unable to use his legs normally. . While receiving care from the dedicated staff and volunteers of this 24-hour intensive care unit, Zion especially tugged at the staff’s heartstrings who were determined to try to help him walk again. Thanks to innovative thinking from the veterinary technician team, they fashioned together tiny splints out of a tongue depressor, gauze, medical wrap bandages and tape in hopes of giving him a chance to live a normal life. After a little more than a week with his special splints, continued care and lots of love, Zion began using his back legs normally and was able to rejoin the rest of his littermates in an AHS Foster Hero home! . Zion, now 8-weeks old, is showing what a second chance at life truly means as he continues healing in his foster home and awaits his nearing adoption day. He plays with his kitten and human siblings and will even fall asleep in his foster sister’s arms while helping her improve her reading skills. Zion is just one of more than 1,300 orphaned kittens who have already been rescued and treated in AHS’ Bottle Baby ICU and Kitten Nursery this year, thanks to the support of the community. . As a private non-profit, AHS solely relies on donations to rescue, heal and adopt nearly 18,000 of the Valley’s sick, injured and abused pets each year. Thanks to a generous donation by an anonymous AHS supporter, all donations up to $25,000 are now being matched and will help twice as many Valley pets like Zion! For more information or to have your donation doubled, visit azhumane.org/summer2020 or click the link in our bio ��❤️
Mientras recibía atención, Zion se ganó el corazón del personal, quienes estaban decididos en poner al felino sobre sus cuatro patas. Así que crearon pequeñas férulas caseras con el fin de mantener sus patas firmes y darle una oportunidad de vivir una vida normal.
Después de una semana con sus férulas especiales, Zion empezó a utilizar sus patas traseras con normalidad, y más tarde, pudo reunirse con el resto de su camada. El pequeño ahora puede jugar y muy pronto dormirá junto a su hermana adoptiva en lo que termina con su recuperación.
La historia de Zion muestra que los animales con alguna discapacidad pueden tener una segunda oportunidad de vida, si reciben la atención y el cuidado necesario, publica Milenio.
Comentarios