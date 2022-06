Familia africana pasa de vivir en un campo de refugiados a ganar la lotería y una lujosa casa frente al mar

�� CONGRATULATIONS to Aristide of Lockleys (Ticket #178818) who has won the $4 MILLION Grand Prize in the @THRFHomeLottery!

Thank you to everyone who purchased a ticket - your support is saving and changing lives in South Australia ❤️



Find out if you won: https://t.co/0tKysMzza6 pic.twitter.com/4lzGuf8jOT