La complicada relación entre Harry y William después del Megxit

Today, The Duke of Sussex attends the #ANZACday service at Westminster Abbey with The Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke of Gloucester. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended this service last year in addition to the dawn service. They also paid their respects at the #ANZAC memorial in Sydney during their official tour last fall. Having devoted ten years of service to military duty, including two tours in Afghanistan, The Duke completed his time of service with four weeks with the Australian Defence Force. Their Royal Highnesses remain committed to supporting serving members of the Armed Forces, veterans and the families that support them. #ANZACDay commemorates the anniversary of the Anzac landings at Gallipoli in 1915. ANZAC Day is a moment to recognise the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps who lost their lives during the landings, and to honour the sacrifices of men and women in all wars. ANZAC Day has been observed annually in London since King George V attended a service at Westminster Abbey, and more than 2,000 Australian and New Zealand troops marched through the streets. Members of The Royal Family have continued to honour the servicemen and women globally, and today HRH The Duke of Cambridge also paid his respects at @AucklandMuseum. The Duke of Cambridge is visiting The Commonwealth country on behalf of The Queen to pay tribute to those killed in the Christchurch attacks earlier this year.

