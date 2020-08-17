La complicada relación entre Harry y William después del Megxit
Según el escritor Omid Scobie los problemas entre Harry y su hermano mayor William fueron después de la decisión de hacer públicos los detalles sobre la división real.
INGLATERRA.- Los príncipes William y Harry cortaron comunicación durante dos meses, después de éste último anunciara que se retiraba de sus deberes reales como miembro de alto rango de la familia real británico y tomara la decisión de mudarse con su familia a Estados Unidos, así lo declara el autor de la nueva biografía de los duques de Sussex.
Durante una entrevista televisiva, el autor del libro confesó que el príncipe William estaba bastante molesto con su hermano y su esposa, Meghan Markle, por dar a conocer sus planes de declinar a la familia real.
Scobie, quien acaba de publicar su libro "Finding Freedom", platica detalles de la vida personal y su paso por la realeza de Meghan y Harry, pero también aclara cuales fueron las diferencias entre Meghan y Kate.
Durante la entrevista, Scobie platicó a la presentadora del programa, Kate Thorton, que los hermanos perdieron relaciones a partir de la llamada "Cumbre de Sandringham", cómo se le nombró al encuentro que tuvieran la reina Isabel II, William y Harry en enero, para detallar los términos de la salida de los Sussex de la familia real.
Dicha reunión fue convocada por la abuela de los príncipes con el propósito de buscar una solución para definir los términos en que se produciría el "Megxit", es decir, el abandono de la pareja de sus compromisos con la realeza británica.
Algo que molestó a William, fue la decisión de Meghan y Harry de publicar en línea sus planes, algo que afirman los expertos fue el detonante de la ruptura de esta relación.
