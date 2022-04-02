Tendencias
Todo sobre los Grammy: dónde verlos, quiénes son los nominados y quiénes cantanrán en vivo

Este domingo se vivirá una nueva edición de los Grammy, una de las premiaciones más importantes de la industria musical

Por Leslie Ortega

Este domingo se vivirá una nueva edición de los Grammy, una de las premiaciones más importantes de la industria musical(Instagram)

Este domingo se vivirá una nueva edición de los Grammy, una de las premiaciones más importantes de la industria musical | Instagram

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Este domingo se vivirá una nueva edición de los Grammy, una de las premiaciones más importantes de la industria musical. Luego de que la variante Ómicron atrasara la ceremonia varios meses, finalmente se celebrarán en su formato tradicional, de forma presencial.  

El show será conducido de nueva cuenta por Trevor Noah, quien hasta ahora se ha convertido en uno de los presentadores favoritos de la Academia de la música. Como se acostumbra, algunos de los cantantes más exitosos del año tendrán presentaciones en vivo. La lista de cantantes que tendrán una presentación en el escenario es la siguiente:

Silk Sonic, Olivia Rodrigo, María Becerra, Lil Nas X, Maverick City Music, Nas, Rachel Zegler, Jack Harlow, John Legend, Jon Batiste, Leslie Odom Jr., J Balvin, H.E.R, Cynthia Erivo, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, BTS, Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile, Billy Strings, Billie Eilish, Ben Platt y Aymée Nuviola.

La transmisión se verá en México a partir de las 19:00 por medio del canal TNT que se encuentra en la mayoría de los paquetes de televisión por cable. También se espera que se transmitan en vivo en las redes sociales oficiales de los Grammy. La alfombra roja iniciará a las 17:30. 

 

Lista completa de nominados 

Grabación del año

ABBA: "I Still Have Faith In You"
Jon Batiste: "Freedom"
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga: "I Get A Kick Out Of You"
Justin Bieber: "Peaches" (Feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
Brandi Carlile: "Right On Time"
Doja Cat: "Kiss Me More" (Feat. SZA)
Billie Eilish: "Happier Than Ever"
Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License"
Silk Sonic: "Leave The Door Open"

Álbum del año

Jon Batiste: We Are
Justin Bieber: Justice: Triple Chucks Deluxe
Doja Cat: Planet Her Deluxe
Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever
Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett: Love For Sale
H.E.R.: Back Of My Mind
Lil Nas X: Montero
Olivia Rodrigo: Sour
Taylor Swift: Evermore
Kanye West: Donda

Canción del año

Ed Sheeran: "Bad Habits"
Alicia Keys: "A Beautiful Noise" (Feat. Brandi Carlile)
Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License"
H.E.R.: "Fight For You"
Billie Eilish: "Happier Than Ever"
Doja Cat: "Kiss Me More" (Feat. SZA)
Silk Sonic: "Leave The Door Open"
Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Justin Bieber: "Peaches" (Feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
Brandi Carlile: "Right On Time"

Mejor artista nuevo

Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie

Mejor grabación dance

Afrojack & David Guetta: "Hero"
Olafur Arnalds: "Loom" (Feat. Bonobo)
James Blake: "Before"
Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs: "Heartbreak"
Caribou: "You Can Do It"
Rufus Du Sol: "Alive"
Tiesto: "The Business"

Mejor álbum dance o electrónico

Black Coffee: Subconsciously
ILLENIUM: Fallen Embers
Major Lazer: Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)
Marshmello: Shockwave
Sylvan Esso: Free Love
Ten City: Judgement

Mejor álbum de rap

J. Cole: The Off-Season
Drake: Certified Lover Boy
Nas: King's Disease II
Tyler, The Creator: Call Me If You Get Lost
Kanye West: Donda

Mejor canción de rap

DMX: "Bath Salts" (Feat. Jay-Z & Nas)
Saweetie: "Best Friend" (Feat. Doja Cat)
Baby Keem: "Family Ties" (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)
Kanye West: "Jail" (Feat. Jay-Z)
J. Cole: "My .Life" (Feat. 21 Savage & Morray)

Mejor interpretación de rap

Baby Keem: "Family Ties" (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)
Cardi B: "Up"
J. Cole: "My .Life" (Feat. 21 Savage & Morray)
Drake: "Way 2 Sexy" (Feat. Future & Young Thug)
Megan Thee Stallion: "Thot Shit"

Mejor interpretación rapera melódica

J. Cole: "Pride Is The Devil" (Feat. Lil Baby)
Doja Cat: "Need To Know"
Lil Nas X: "Industry Baby" (Feat. Jack Harlow)
Tyler The Creator: "Wusyaname" (Feat. YoungBoyNever Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign)
Kanye West: "Hurricane" (Feat. The Weeknd & Lil Baby)

Mejor productor del año, no clásico

Jack Antonoff
Roget Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed

Álbum con mejor ingeniería, no clásico

The Marias: Cinema
Yebba: Dawn
Low: Hey What
Tony Bennet & Lady Gaga: Love for Sale
Pino Palladino & Blake Mills: Notes With Attachments

Mejor álbum pop o urbano latino

Pablo Alborán: Vértigo
Paula Arenas: Mis Amores
Ricardo Arjona: Hecho A La Antigua
Camilo: Mis Manos
Alex Cuba: Mendó
Selena Gomez: Revelación

Mejor álbum de música urbana

Rauw Alejandro: Afrodisíaco
Bad Bunny: El Último Tour Del Mundo
J Balvin: Jose
KAROL G: KG0516
 Kali Uchis: Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)

Mejor álbum de rock latino o alternativo

Bomba Estéreo: Deja
Diamante Eléctrico: Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)
Juanes: Origen
Nathy Peluso: Calambre
C. Tangana: El Madrileño
Zoé: Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia

Mejor álbum de música regional

Aida Cuevas: Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2
Vicente Fernández: A Mis 80"s
Mon Laferte: Seis
Natalia Lafourcade: Un Canto por México, Vol. II
Christian Nodal: Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)

Mejor álbum tropical latino

Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta: Salswing!
El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico: En Cuarentena
Aymée Nuviola: Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso
Gilberto Santa Rosa: Colegas
Tony Succar: Live in Peru

Mejor interpretación R&B

Snoh Aalegra: "Lost You"
Justin Bieber: "Peaches" (Feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
H.E.R.: "Damage"
Silk Sonic: "Leave The Door Open"
Jazmine Sullivan: "Pick Up Your Feelings"

Mejor interpretación R&B tradicional

Jon Batiste: "I Need You"
BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, & Kenyon Dixon: "Bring It On Home To Me" (Feat. Charlie Bereal)
Leon Bridges: "Born Again" (Feat. Robert Glasper)
H.E.R.: "Fight For You"
Lucky Daye: "How Much Can A Heart Take" (Feat. Yebba)

Mejor canción R&B

H.E.R.: "Damage"
SZA: "Good Days"
Giveon: "Heartbreak Anniversary"
Silk Sonic: "Leave The Door Open"
Jazmine Sullivan: "Pick Up Your Feelings"

Mejor álbum de R&B progresivo

Eric Bellinger: New Light
Cory Henry: Something To Say
Hiatus Kaiyote: Mood Valiant
Lucky Daye: Table For Two
Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder, & Kamasi Washington: Dinner Party: Dessert
Masego: Studying Abroad: Extended Stay

Mejor álbum R&B

Snoh Aalegra: Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies
Jon Batiste: We Are
Leon Bridges: Gold-Diggers Sound
H.E.R.: Back Of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan: Heaux Tales

Mejor interpretación solista pop

Justin Bieber: "Anyone"
Brandi Carlile: "Right On Time"
Billie Eilish: "Happier Than Ever"
Ariana Grande: "Positions"
Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License"

Mejor interpretación de dúo o grupo pop

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga: "I Get A Kick Out Of You"
Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco: "Lonely"
BTS: "Butter"
Coldplay: "Higher Power"
Doja Cat: "Kiss Me More" (Feat. SZA)

Mejor álbum vocal de pop tradicional

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga: Love For Sale
Norah Jones: Til We Meet Again (Live)
Tori Kelly: A Tori Kelly Christmas
Ledisi: Ledisi Sings Nina
Willie Nelson: That's Life
Dolly Parton: A Holly Dolly Christmas

Mejor álbum vocal de pop

Justin Bieber: Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat: Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande: Positions
Olivia Rodrigo: Sour

Mejor álbum de música alternativa

Fleet Foxes: Shore
Halsey: If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power
Japanese Breakfast: Jubilee
Arlo Parks: Collapsed In Sunshine
St. Vincent: Daddy's Home

Mejor interpretación de rock

AC/DC: "Shot In The Dark"
Black Pumas: "Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studios A)"
Chris Cornell: "Nothing Compares 2 U"
Deftones: "Ohms"
Foo Fighters: "Making A Fire"

Mejor interpretación de metal

Deftones: "Genesis"
Dream Theater: "The Alien"
Gojira: "Amazonia"
Mastodon: "Pushing The Tides"
Rob Zombie: "The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)"

Mejor canción de rock

Weezer: "All My Favorite Songs"
Kings Of Leon: "The Bandit"
Mammoth WVH: "Distance"
Paul McCartney: "Find My Way"
Foo Fighters: "Waiting On A War"

Mejor álbum de rock

AC/DC: Power Up
Black Pumas: Capitol Cuts: Live From Studio A
Chris Cornell: No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1
Foo Fighters: Medicine At Midnight

