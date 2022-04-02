Todo sobre los Grammy: dónde verlos, quiénes son los nominados y quiénes cantanrán en vivo
Este domingo se vivirá una nueva edición de los Grammy, una de las premiaciones más importantes de la industria musical
ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Este domingo se vivirá una nueva edición de los Grammy, una de las premiaciones más importantes de la industria musical. Luego de que la variante Ómicron atrasara la ceremonia varios meses, finalmente se celebrarán en su formato tradicional, de forma presencial.
El show será conducido de nueva cuenta por Trevor Noah, quien hasta ahora se ha convertido en uno de los presentadores favoritos de la Academia de la música. Como se acostumbra, algunos de los cantantes más exitosos del año tendrán presentaciones en vivo. La lista de cantantes que tendrán una presentación en el escenario es la siguiente:
Silk Sonic, Olivia Rodrigo, María Becerra, Lil Nas X, Maverick City Music, Nas, Rachel Zegler, Jack Harlow, John Legend, Jon Batiste, Leslie Odom Jr., J Balvin, H.E.R, Cynthia Erivo, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, BTS, Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile, Billy Strings, Billie Eilish, Ben Platt y Aymée Nuviola.
La transmisión se verá en México a partir de las 19:00 por medio del canal TNT que se encuentra en la mayoría de los paquetes de televisión por cable. También se espera que se transmitan en vivo en las redes sociales oficiales de los Grammy. La alfombra roja iniciará a las 17:30.
Lista completa de nominados
Grabación del año
ABBA: "I Still Have Faith In You"
Jon Batiste: "Freedom"
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga: "I Get A Kick Out Of You"
Justin Bieber: "Peaches" (Feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
Brandi Carlile: "Right On Time"
Doja Cat: "Kiss Me More" (Feat. SZA)
Billie Eilish: "Happier Than Ever"
Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License"
Silk Sonic: "Leave The Door Open"
Álbum del año
Jon Batiste: We Are
Justin Bieber: Justice: Triple Chucks Deluxe
Doja Cat: Planet Her Deluxe
Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever
Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett: Love For Sale
H.E.R.: Back Of My Mind
Lil Nas X: Montero
Olivia Rodrigo: Sour
Taylor Swift: Evermore
Kanye West: Donda
Canción del año
Ed Sheeran: "Bad Habits"
Alicia Keys: "A Beautiful Noise" (Feat. Brandi Carlile)
Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License"
H.E.R.: "Fight For You"
Billie Eilish: "Happier Than Ever"
Doja Cat: "Kiss Me More" (Feat. SZA)
Silk Sonic: "Leave The Door Open"
Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Justin Bieber: "Peaches" (Feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
Brandi Carlile: "Right On Time"
Mejor artista nuevo
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Mejor grabación dance
Afrojack & David Guetta: "Hero"
Olafur Arnalds: "Loom" (Feat. Bonobo)
James Blake: "Before"
Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs: "Heartbreak"
Caribou: "You Can Do It"
Rufus Du Sol: "Alive"
Tiesto: "The Business"
Mejor álbum dance o electrónico
Black Coffee: Subconsciously
ILLENIUM: Fallen Embers
Major Lazer: Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)
Marshmello: Shockwave
Sylvan Esso: Free Love
Ten City: Judgement
Mejor álbum de rap
J. Cole: The Off-Season
Drake: Certified Lover Boy
Nas: King's Disease II
Tyler, The Creator: Call Me If You Get Lost
Kanye West: Donda
Mejor canción de rap
DMX: "Bath Salts" (Feat. Jay-Z & Nas)
Saweetie: "Best Friend" (Feat. Doja Cat)
Baby Keem: "Family Ties" (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)
Kanye West: "Jail" (Feat. Jay-Z)
J. Cole: "My .Life" (Feat. 21 Savage & Morray)
Mejor interpretación de rap
Baby Keem: "Family Ties" (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)
Cardi B: "Up"
J. Cole: "My .Life" (Feat. 21 Savage & Morray)
Drake: "Way 2 Sexy" (Feat. Future & Young Thug)
Megan Thee Stallion: "Thot Shit"
Mejor interpretación rapera melódica
J. Cole: "Pride Is The Devil" (Feat. Lil Baby)
Doja Cat: "Need To Know"
Lil Nas X: "Industry Baby" (Feat. Jack Harlow)
Tyler The Creator: "Wusyaname" (Feat. YoungBoyNever Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign)
Kanye West: "Hurricane" (Feat. The Weeknd & Lil Baby)
Mejor productor del año, no clásico
Jack Antonoff
Roget Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed
Álbum con mejor ingeniería, no clásico
The Marias: Cinema
Yebba: Dawn
Low: Hey What
Tony Bennet & Lady Gaga: Love for Sale
Pino Palladino & Blake Mills: Notes With Attachments
Mejor álbum pop o urbano latino
Pablo Alborán: Vértigo
Paula Arenas: Mis Amores
Ricardo Arjona: Hecho A La Antigua
Camilo: Mis Manos
Alex Cuba: Mendó
Selena Gomez: Revelación
Mejor álbum de música urbana
Rauw Alejandro: Afrodisíaco
Bad Bunny: El Último Tour Del Mundo
J Balvin: Jose
KAROL G: KG0516
Kali Uchis: Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)
Mejor álbum de rock latino o alternativo
Bomba Estéreo: Deja
Diamante Eléctrico: Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)
Juanes: Origen
Nathy Peluso: Calambre
C. Tangana: El Madrileño
Zoé: Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia
Mejor álbum de música regional
Aida Cuevas: Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2
Vicente Fernández: A Mis 80"s
Mon Laferte: Seis
Natalia Lafourcade: Un Canto por México, Vol. II
Christian Nodal: Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)
Mejor álbum tropical latino
Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta: Salswing!
El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico: En Cuarentena
Aymée Nuviola: Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso
Gilberto Santa Rosa: Colegas
Tony Succar: Live in Peru
Mejor interpretación R&B
Snoh Aalegra: "Lost You"
Justin Bieber: "Peaches" (Feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
H.E.R.: "Damage"
Silk Sonic: "Leave The Door Open"
Jazmine Sullivan: "Pick Up Your Feelings"
Mejor interpretación R&B tradicional
Jon Batiste: "I Need You"
BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, & Kenyon Dixon: "Bring It On Home To Me" (Feat. Charlie Bereal)
Leon Bridges: "Born Again" (Feat. Robert Glasper)
H.E.R.: "Fight For You"
Lucky Daye: "How Much Can A Heart Take" (Feat. Yebba)
Mejor canción R&B
H.E.R.: "Damage"
SZA: "Good Days"
Giveon: "Heartbreak Anniversary"
Silk Sonic: "Leave The Door Open"
Jazmine Sullivan: "Pick Up Your Feelings"
Mejor álbum de R&B progresivo
Eric Bellinger: New Light
Cory Henry: Something To Say
Hiatus Kaiyote: Mood Valiant
Lucky Daye: Table For Two
Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder, & Kamasi Washington: Dinner Party: Dessert
Masego: Studying Abroad: Extended Stay
Mejor álbum R&B
Snoh Aalegra: Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies
Jon Batiste: We Are
Leon Bridges: Gold-Diggers Sound
H.E.R.: Back Of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan: Heaux Tales
Mejor interpretación solista pop
Justin Bieber: "Anyone"
Brandi Carlile: "Right On Time"
Billie Eilish: "Happier Than Ever"
Ariana Grande: "Positions"
Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License"
Mejor interpretación de dúo o grupo pop
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga: "I Get A Kick Out Of You"
Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco: "Lonely"
BTS: "Butter"
Coldplay: "Higher Power"
Doja Cat: "Kiss Me More" (Feat. SZA)
Mejor álbum vocal de pop tradicional
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga: Love For Sale
Norah Jones: Til We Meet Again (Live)
Tori Kelly: A Tori Kelly Christmas
Ledisi: Ledisi Sings Nina
Willie Nelson: That's Life
Dolly Parton: A Holly Dolly Christmas
Mejor álbum vocal de pop
Justin Bieber: Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat: Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande: Positions
Olivia Rodrigo: Sour
Mejor álbum de música alternativa
Fleet Foxes: Shore
Halsey: If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power
Japanese Breakfast: Jubilee
Arlo Parks: Collapsed In Sunshine
St. Vincent: Daddy's Home
Mejor interpretación de rock
AC/DC: "Shot In The Dark"
Black Pumas: "Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studios A)"
Chris Cornell: "Nothing Compares 2 U"
Deftones: "Ohms"
Foo Fighters: "Making A Fire"
Mejor interpretación de metal
Deftones: "Genesis"
Dream Theater: "The Alien"
Gojira: "Amazonia"
Mastodon: "Pushing The Tides"
Rob Zombie: "The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)"
Mejor canción de rock
Weezer: "All My Favorite Songs"
Kings Of Leon: "The Bandit"
Mammoth WVH: "Distance"
Paul McCartney: "Find My Way"
Foo Fighters: "Waiting On A War"
Mejor álbum de rock
AC/DC: Power Up
Black Pumas: Capitol Cuts: Live From Studio A
Chris Cornell: No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1
Foo Fighters: Medicine At Midnight
Comentarios