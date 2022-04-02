Todo sobre los Grammy: dónde verlos, quiénes son los nominados y quiénes cantanrán en vivo

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Este domingo se vivirá una nueva edición de los Grammy, una de las premiaciones más importantes de la industria musical. Luego de que la variante Ómicron atrasara la ceremonia varios meses, finalmente se celebrarán en su formato tradicional, de forma presencial.

El show será conducido de nueva cuenta por Trevor Noah, quien hasta ahora se ha convertido en uno de los presentadores favoritos de la Academia de la música. Como se acostumbra, algunos de los cantantes más exitosos del año tendrán presentaciones en vivo. La lista de cantantes que tendrán una presentación en el escenario es la siguiente:

Silk Sonic, Olivia Rodrigo, María Becerra, Lil Nas X, Maverick City Music, Nas, Rachel Zegler, Jack Harlow, John Legend, Jon Batiste, Leslie Odom Jr., J Balvin, H.E.R, Cynthia Erivo, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, BTS, Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile, Billy Strings, Billie Eilish, Ben Platt y Aymée Nuviola.

La transmisión se verá en México a partir de las 19:00 por medio del canal TNT que se encuentra en la mayoría de los paquetes de televisión por cable. También se espera que se transmitan en vivo en las redes sociales oficiales de los Grammy. La alfombra roja iniciará a las 17:30.

Lista completa de nominados

Grabación del año

ABBA: "I Still Have Faith In You"

Jon Batiste: "Freedom"

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga: "I Get A Kick Out Of You"

Justin Bieber: "Peaches" (Feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

Brandi Carlile: "Right On Time"

Doja Cat: "Kiss Me More" (Feat. SZA)

Billie Eilish: "Happier Than Ever"

Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License"

Silk Sonic: "Leave The Door Open"

Álbum del año

Jon Batiste: We Are

Justin Bieber: Justice: Triple Chucks Deluxe

Doja Cat: Planet Her Deluxe

Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever

Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett: Love For Sale

H.E.R.: Back Of My Mind

Lil Nas X: Montero

Olivia Rodrigo: Sour

Taylor Swift: Evermore

Kanye West: Donda

Canción del año

Ed Sheeran: "Bad Habits"

Alicia Keys: "A Beautiful Noise" (Feat. Brandi Carlile)

Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License"

H.E.R.: "Fight For You"

Billie Eilish: "Happier Than Ever"

Doja Cat: "Kiss Me More" (Feat. SZA)

Silk Sonic: "Leave The Door Open"

Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Justin Bieber: "Peaches" (Feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

Brandi Carlile: "Right On Time"

Mejor artista nuevo

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Mejor grabación dance

Afrojack & David Guetta: "Hero"

Olafur Arnalds: "Loom" (Feat. Bonobo)

James Blake: "Before"

Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs: "Heartbreak"

Caribou: "You Can Do It"

Rufus Du Sol: "Alive"

Tiesto: "The Business"

Mejor álbum dance o electrónico

Black Coffee: Subconsciously

ILLENIUM: Fallen Embers

Major Lazer: Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)

Marshmello: Shockwave

Sylvan Esso: Free Love

Ten City: Judgement

Mejor álbum de rap

J. Cole: The Off-Season

Drake: Certified Lover Boy

Nas: King's Disease II

Tyler, The Creator: Call Me If You Get Lost

Kanye West: Donda

Mejor canción de rap

DMX: "Bath Salts" (Feat. Jay-Z & Nas)

Saweetie: "Best Friend" (Feat. Doja Cat)

Baby Keem: "Family Ties" (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)

Kanye West: "Jail" (Feat. Jay-Z)

J. Cole: "My .Life" (Feat. 21 Savage & Morray)

Mejor interpretación de rap

Baby Keem: "Family Ties" (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)

Cardi B: "Up"

J. Cole: "My .Life" (Feat. 21 Savage & Morray)

Drake: "Way 2 Sexy" (Feat. Future & Young Thug)

Megan Thee Stallion: "Thot Shit"

Mejor interpretación rapera melódica

J. Cole: "Pride Is The Devil" (Feat. Lil Baby)

Doja Cat: "Need To Know"

Lil Nas X: "Industry Baby" (Feat. Jack Harlow)

Tyler The Creator: "Wusyaname" (Feat. YoungBoyNever Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign)

Kanye West: "Hurricane" (Feat. The Weeknd & Lil Baby)

Mejor productor del año, no clásico

Jack Antonoff

Roget Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Álbum con mejor ingeniería, no clásico

The Marias: Cinema

Yebba: Dawn

Low: Hey What

Tony Bennet & Lady Gaga: Love for Sale

Pino Palladino & Blake Mills: Notes With Attachments

Mejor álbum pop o urbano latino

Pablo Alborán: Vértigo

Paula Arenas: Mis Amores

Ricardo Arjona: Hecho A La Antigua

Camilo: Mis Manos

Alex Cuba: Mendó

Selena Gomez: Revelación

Mejor álbum de música urbana

Rauw Alejandro: Afrodisíaco

Bad Bunny: El Último Tour Del Mundo

J Balvin: Jose

KAROL G: KG0516

Kali Uchis: Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)

Mejor álbum de rock latino o alternativo

Bomba Estéreo: Deja

Diamante Eléctrico: Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)

Juanes: Origen

Nathy Peluso: Calambre

C. Tangana: El Madrileño

Zoé: Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia

Mejor álbum de música regional

Aida Cuevas: Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2

Vicente Fernández: A Mis 80"s

Mon Laferte: Seis

Natalia Lafourcade: Un Canto por México, Vol. II

Christian Nodal: Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)

Mejor álbum tropical latino

Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta: Salswing!

El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico: En Cuarentena

Aymée Nuviola: Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso

Gilberto Santa Rosa: Colegas

Tony Succar: Live in Peru

Mejor interpretación R&B

Snoh Aalegra: "Lost You"

Justin Bieber: "Peaches" (Feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

H.E.R.: "Damage"

Silk Sonic: "Leave The Door Open"

Jazmine Sullivan: "Pick Up Your Feelings"

Mejor interpretación R&B tradicional

Jon Batiste: "I Need You"

BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, & Kenyon Dixon: "Bring It On Home To Me" (Feat. Charlie Bereal)

Leon Bridges: "Born Again" (Feat. Robert Glasper)

H.E.R.: "Fight For You"

Lucky Daye: "How Much Can A Heart Take" (Feat. Yebba)

Mejor canción R&B

H.E.R.: "Damage"

SZA: "Good Days"

Giveon: "Heartbreak Anniversary"

Silk Sonic: "Leave The Door Open"

Jazmine Sullivan: "Pick Up Your Feelings"

Mejor álbum de R&B progresivo

Eric Bellinger: New Light

Cory Henry: Something To Say

Hiatus Kaiyote: Mood Valiant

Lucky Daye: Table For Two

Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder, & Kamasi Washington: Dinner Party: Dessert

Masego: Studying Abroad: Extended Stay

Mejor álbum R&B

Snoh Aalegra: Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies

Jon Batiste: We Are

Leon Bridges: Gold-Diggers Sound

H.E.R.: Back Of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan: Heaux Tales

Mejor interpretación solista pop

Justin Bieber: "Anyone"

Brandi Carlile: "Right On Time"

Billie Eilish: "Happier Than Ever"

Ariana Grande: "Positions"

Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License"

Mejor interpretación de dúo o grupo pop

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga: "I Get A Kick Out Of You"

Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco: "Lonely"

BTS: "Butter"

Coldplay: "Higher Power"

Doja Cat: "Kiss Me More" (Feat. SZA)

Mejor álbum vocal de pop tradicional

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga: Love For Sale

Norah Jones: Til We Meet Again (Live)

Tori Kelly: A Tori Kelly Christmas

Ledisi: Ledisi Sings Nina

Willie Nelson: That's Life

Dolly Parton: A Holly Dolly Christmas

Mejor álbum vocal de pop

Justin Bieber: Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat: Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande: Positions

Olivia Rodrigo: Sour

Mejor álbum de música alternativa

Fleet Foxes: Shore

Halsey: If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power

Japanese Breakfast: Jubilee

Arlo Parks: Collapsed In Sunshine

St. Vincent: Daddy's Home

Mejor interpretación de rock

AC/DC: "Shot In The Dark"

Black Pumas: "Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studios A)"

Chris Cornell: "Nothing Compares 2 U"

Deftones: "Ohms"

Foo Fighters: "Making A Fire"

Mejor interpretación de metal

Deftones: "Genesis"

Dream Theater: "The Alien"

Gojira: "Amazonia"

Mastodon: "Pushing The Tides"

Rob Zombie: "The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)"

Mejor canción de rock

Weezer: "All My Favorite Songs"

Kings Of Leon: "The Bandit"

Mammoth WVH: "Distance"

Paul McCartney: "Find My Way"

Foo Fighters: "Waiting On A War"

Mejor álbum de rock

AC/DC: Power Up

Black Pumas: Capitol Cuts: Live From Studio A

Chris Cornell: No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1

Foo Fighters: Medicine At Midnight