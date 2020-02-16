Nace cuatro hijo de Robbie Williams
El bebé nació de un vientre subrogado.
El cantante Robbie Williams y su esposa Ayda Field se convirtieron en padres por cuarta ocasión.
Ayda difundió la noticia en su cuenta de Instagram, en la que dijo que Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams, el nuevo integrante, era biológicamente de ellos, pero nació de un vientre subrogado.
La pareja ya tenía a sus hijos Coco, Theodora y Charlton.
'Spot the difference...' On this Valentine's Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way... Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate. We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family ❤️❤️❤️ #happyvalentinesday #surprise #familyof6 #whodathunkitinthe90s The Williams Family xx
