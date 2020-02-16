No te pierdas las últimas noticias

Nace cuatro hijo de Robbie Williams

El bebé nació de un vientre subrogado.

Por El Imparcial

El cantante Robbie Williams y su esposa Ayda Field se convirtieron en padres por cuarta ocasión.

Ayda difundió la noticia en su cuenta de Instagram, en la que dijo que Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams, el nuevo integrante, era biológicamente de ellos, pero nació de un vientre subrogado.

La pareja ya tenía a sus hijos Coco, Theodora y Charlton.

