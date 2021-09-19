Lista de los nominados a los premios Emmy 2021
Los ganadores de los premios Emmy serán anunciados este domingo.
LOS ÁNGELES.-Los ganadores de los premios Emmy, los más importantes de la televisión, serán anunciados el domingo, en una ceremonia en Los Ángeles presentada por Cedric the Entertainer.
A continuación, la lista de los postulantes en las principales categorías.
MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- "The Boys"
- "Bridgerton"
- "The Crown"
- "El cuento de la criada"
- "Lovecraft Country"
- "The Mandalorian"
- "Pose"
- "This is Us"
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA
- "black-ish"
- "Cobra Kai"
- "Emily en París"
- "The Flight Attendant"
- "Hacks"
- "El método Kominsky"
- "PEN15"
- "Ted Lasso"
MEJOR MINISERIE
- "I May Destroy You"
- "Mare of Easttown"
- "Gambito de dama"
- "The Underground Railroad"
- "WandaVision"
MEJOR ACTOR DE COMEDIA
- Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"
- Michael Douglas, "El método Kominsky"
- William H. Macy, "Shameless"
- Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
- Kenan Thompson, "Kenan"
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA
- Aidy Bryant, "Shrill"
- Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"
- Allison Janney, "Mom"
- Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"
- Jean Smart, "Hacks"
MEJOR ACTOR DE DRAMA
- Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
- Jonathan Majors, "Lovecraft Country"
- Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"
- Regé-Jean Page, "Bridgerton"
- Billy Porter, "Pose"
- Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason"
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE DRAMA
- Uzo Aduba, "In Treatment"
- Olivia Colman, "The Crown"
- Emma Corrin, "The Crown"
- Elisabeth Moss, "El cuento de la criada"
- Mj Rodriguez, "Pose"
- Jurnee Smollett, "Lovecraft Country"
MEJOR ACTRIZ, MINISERIE O PELÍCULA
- Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You"
- Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"
- Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision"
- Anya Taylor-Joy, "Gambito de dama"
- Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttown"
MEJOR ACTOR, MINISERIE O PELÍCULA
- Paul Bettany, "WandaVision"
- Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"
- Ewan McGregor, "Halston"
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"
- Leslie Odom Jr., "Hamilton"
