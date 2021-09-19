No te pierdas las últimas noticias

Lista de los nominados a los premios Emmy 2021

Los ganadores de los premios Emmy serán anunciados este domingo.

FOTO DE ARCHIVO: Filas de estatuillas de los premios Emmy, en Los Ángeles. 19 de agosto de 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ÁNGELES.-Los ganadores de los premios Emmy, los más importantes de la televisión, serán anunciados el domingo, en una ceremonia en Los Ángeles presentada por Cedric the Entertainer.

A continuación, la lista de los postulantes en las principales categorías.

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

  • "The Boys"
  • "Bridgerton"
  • "The Crown"
  • "El cuento de la criada"
  • "Lovecraft Country"
  • "The Mandalorian"
  • "Pose"
  • "This is Us"

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

  • "black-ish"
  • "Cobra Kai"
  • "Emily en París"
  • "The Flight Attendant"
  • "Hacks"
  • "El método Kominsky"
  • "PEN15"
  • "Ted Lasso"

MEJOR MINISERIE

  • "I May Destroy You"
  • "Mare of Easttown"
  • "Gambito de dama"
  • "The Underground Railroad"
  • "WandaVision"

MEJOR ACTOR DE COMEDIA

  • Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"
  • Michael Douglas, "El método Kominsky"
  • William H. Macy, "Shameless"
  • Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
  • Kenan Thompson, "Kenan"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA

  • Aidy Bryant, "Shrill"
  • Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"
  • Allison Janney, "Mom"
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"
  • Jean Smart, "Hacks"

MEJOR ACTOR DE DRAMA

  • Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
  • Jonathan Majors, "Lovecraft Country"
  • Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"
  • Regé-Jean Page, "Bridgerton"
  • Billy Porter, "Pose"
  • Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE DRAMA

  • Uzo Aduba, "In Treatment"
  • Olivia Colman, "The Crown"
  • Emma Corrin, "The Crown"
  • Elisabeth Moss, "El cuento de la criada"
  • Mj Rodriguez, "Pose"
  • Jurnee Smollett, "Lovecraft Country"

MEJOR ACTRIZ, MINISERIE O PELÍCULA

  • Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You"
  • Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"
  • Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision"
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, "Gambito de dama"
  • Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttown"

MEJOR ACTOR, MINISERIE O PELÍCULA

  • Paul Bettany, "WandaVision"
  • Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"
  • Ewan McGregor, "Halston"
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"
  • Leslie Odom Jr., "Hamilton"
