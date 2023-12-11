Estos son los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2024

Estados Unidos.- El 7 de enero próximo, el hotel Beverly Hilton en Los Ángeles será el escenario de la 81ª edición de la ceremonia de los Globos de Oro, un prestigioso galardón concedido por la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA) en reconocimiento a la destacada labor de los profesionales del cine y la televisión.

Los Globos de Oro se consideran como un indicador anticipado de lo que podría suceder en los premios Oscar, y para avivar la expectación, ya se han revelado los nominados para la próxima edición de esta ceremonia.

En el ámbito del cine, destacan este año las nominaciones en varias categorías para las películas "Barbie" y "Oppeheimer", ambas películas que compitieron simultáneamente en la taquilla y captaron la atención en el transcurso del año 2023.

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE DRAMA

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest



MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA PELÍCULA DE DRAMA

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of The Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of A Fall

Greta Lee – Past Lives

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Cailee Spaeny – Priscilla



MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA PELÍCULA DE DRAMA

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Leonardo Dicaprio – Killers of The Flower Moon

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Barry Keoghan – Saltburn

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott – All of Us Strangers



MEJOR PELÍCULA MUSICAL O COMEDIA

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things



MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA PELÍCULA MUSICAL O COMEDIA

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman – May December

Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things



MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA PELÍCULA MUSICAL O COMEDIA

Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet – Wonka

Matt Damon – Air

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix – Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction



MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

The Boy and The Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish



MEJOR PELÍCULA EN LENGUA NO INGLESA

Anatomy Of a Fall – Francia

Fallen Leaves – Finlandia

Io Capitano – Italia

Past Lives – EE.UU.

La Sociedad de la Nieva – España

The Zone of Interest – Reino Unido / EE.UU.



MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA PELÍCULA

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Julianne Moore – May December

Rosamund Pike – Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers



MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA PELÍCULA

Willem Dafoe – Poor Things

Robert De Niro – Killers of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Charles Melton – May December

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things



MEJOR DIRECTOR EN UNA PELÍCULA

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Greta Gerwig – Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese – Killers of The Flower Moon

Celine Song – Past Lives



MEJOR GUION EN UNA PELÍCULA

Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie

Tony Mcnamara – Poor Things

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese – Killers of The Flower Moon

Celine Song – Past Lives

Justine Triet & Arthur Harari – Anatomy of A Fall



MEJOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL EN UNA PELÍCULA

Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things

Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer

Joe Hisaishi – The Boy And The Heron

Mica Levi – The Zone Of Interest

Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson – Killers Of The Flower Moon



MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL EN UNA PELÍCULA

“Addicted To Romance” — She Came to Me | Bruce Springsteen

“Dance The Night” — Barbie | Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin

“I’m Just Ken” — Barbie | Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

“Peaches” — The Super Mario Bros. Movie | Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker

“Road To Freedom” — Rustin | Lenny Kravitz

“What Was I Made For?” — Barbie | Billie Eilish O’connell, Finneas O’connell



MEJOR PELÍCULA BLOCKBUSTER

Barbie

Guardians Of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour



MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession



MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

Helen Mirren – 1923

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Succession

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Emma Stone – The Curse



MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

Brian Cox – Succession

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Dominic West – The Crown



MEJOR SERIE MUSICAL O COMEDIA

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso



MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE MUSICAL O COMEDIA

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Elle Fanning – The Great

Selena Gomez – Only Murders In The Building

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face



MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE MUSICAL O COMEDIA

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in The Building

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders in The Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear



MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA, ANTOLÓGICA O PELÍCULA PARA LA TELEVISIÓN

All The Light We Cannot See

Beef

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons In Chemistry



MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA, ANTOLÓGICA O PELÍCULA PARA LA TELEVISIÓN

Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & The Six

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen – Love & Death

Juno Temple – Fargo

Rachel Weisz – Dead Ringers

Ali Wong – Beef



MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA, ANTOLÓGICA O PELÍCULA PARA LA TELEVISIÓN

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six

Jon Hamm – Fargo

Woody Harrelson – White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun – Beef



MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA O DRAMA

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Abby Elliott – The Bear

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron – Succession

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in The Building

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso



MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA O DRAMA

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

James Marsden – Jury Duty

Ebon Moss–Bachrach – The Bear

Alan Ruck – Succession

Alexander Skarsgård – Succession



MEJOR ESPECIAL DE STAND-UP

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer

Tal vez te interese: Alejandro Sugich toma protesta como delegado de la Cámara Nacional de la Industria Cinematográfica en el Estado