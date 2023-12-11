Estos son los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2024
La premiación tendrá lugar el domingo 7 de enero e introducirá dos categorías adicionales: mejor película taquillera y especial de comedia
Estados Unidos.- El 7 de enero próximo, el hotel Beverly Hilton en Los Ángeles será el escenario de la 81ª edición de la ceremonia de los Globos de Oro, un prestigioso galardón concedido por la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA) en reconocimiento a la destacada labor de los profesionales del cine y la televisión.
Los Globos de Oro se consideran como un indicador anticipado de lo que podría suceder en los premios Oscar, y para avivar la expectación, ya se han revelado los nominados para la próxima edición de esta ceremonia.
En el ámbito del cine, destacan este año las nominaciones en varias categorías para las películas "Barbie" y "Oppeheimer", ambas películas que compitieron simultáneamente en la taquilla y captaron la atención en el transcurso del año 2023.
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE DRAMA
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA PELÍCULA DE DRAMA
Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of The Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of A Fall
Greta Lee – Past Lives
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Cailee Spaeny – Priscilla
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA PELÍCULA DE DRAMA
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Leonardo Dicaprio – Killers of The Flower Moon
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Barry Keoghan – Saltburn
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott – All of Us Strangers
MEJOR PELÍCULA MUSICAL O COMEDIA
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Poor Things
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA PELÍCULA MUSICAL O COMEDIA
Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman – May December
Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA PELÍCULA MUSICAL O COMEDIA
Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet – Wonka
Matt Damon – Air
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix – Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
The Boy and The Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
MEJOR PELÍCULA EN LENGUA NO INGLESA
Anatomy Of a Fall – Francia
Fallen Leaves – Finlandia
Io Capitano – Italia
Past Lives – EE.UU.
La Sociedad de la Nieva – España
The Zone of Interest – Reino Unido / EE.UU.
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA PELÍCULA
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Julianne Moore – May December
Rosamund Pike – Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA PELÍCULA
Willem Dafoe – Poor Things
Robert De Niro – Killers of The Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Charles Melton – May December
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
MEJOR DIRECTOR EN UNA PELÍCULA
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Greta Gerwig – Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese – Killers of The Flower Moon
Celine Song – Past Lives
MEJOR GUION EN UNA PELÍCULA
Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie
Tony Mcnamara – Poor Things
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese – Killers of The Flower Moon
Celine Song – Past Lives
Justine Triet & Arthur Harari – Anatomy of A Fall
MEJOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL EN UNA PELÍCULA
Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things
Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
Joe Hisaishi – The Boy And The Heron
Mica Levi – The Zone Of Interest
Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson – Killers Of The Flower Moon
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL EN UNA PELÍCULA
“Addicted To Romance” — She Came to Me | Bruce Springsteen
“Dance The Night” — Barbie | Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin
“I’m Just Ken” — Barbie | Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
“Peaches” — The Super Mario Bros. Movie | Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker
“Road To Freedom” — Rustin | Lenny Kravitz
“What Was I Made For?” — Barbie | Billie Eilish O’connell, Finneas O’connell
MEJOR PELÍCULA BLOCKBUSTER
Barbie
Guardians Of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
Helen Mirren – 1923
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Sarah Snook – Succession
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Emma Stone – The Curse
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
Brian Cox – Succession
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Dominic West – The Crown
MEJOR SERIE MUSICAL O COMEDIA
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders In The Building
Ted Lasso
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE MUSICAL O COMEDIA
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Elle Fanning – The Great
Selena Gomez – Only Murders In The Building
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE MUSICAL O COMEDIA
Bill Hader – Barry
Steve Martin – Only Murders in The Building
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders in The Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA, ANTOLÓGICA O PELÍCULA PARA LA TELEVISIÓN
All The Light We Cannot See
Beef
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons In Chemistry
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA, ANTOLÓGICA O PELÍCULA PARA LA TELEVISIÓN
Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & The Six
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen – Love & Death
Juno Temple – Fargo
Rachel Weisz – Dead Ringers
Ali Wong – Beef
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA, ANTOLÓGICA O PELÍCULA PARA LA TELEVISIÓN
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six
Jon Hamm – Fargo
Woody Harrelson – White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun – Beef
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA O DRAMA
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Abby Elliott – The Bear
Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron – Succession
Meryl Streep – Only Murders in The Building
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA O DRAMA
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
James Marsden – Jury Duty
Ebon Moss–Bachrach – The Bear
Alan Ruck – Succession
Alexander Skarsgård – Succession
MEJOR ESPECIAL DE STAND-UP
Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer
