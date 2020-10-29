Esta es la razón por la que Kylie Jenner no acudió al festejo de Kim Kardashian
Rumores señalaban que se podría tratar de un distanciamiento entre las hermanas.
ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Hace unos días, Kim Kardashian compartió con sus seguidores de Instagram que había realizado un viaje a una isla privada con decenas de sus personas más cercanas para continuar con la celebración de su cumpleaños #40.
Toda su familia se encontraba ahí excepto la menor del clan, Kylie Jenner. Esto provocó muchos rumores, algunos señalaban que habían tenido sus diferencias y estaban peleadas, otros que tal vez sólo esto ocupada y la realidad no está muy lejos de ello.
40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today. Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment. After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40
"Kylie estaba atada a otros compromisos, y por eso no estuvo en el viaje de cumpleaños de Kim", aseguró una fuente según información de Us Weekly. "Obviamente, todavía están increíblemente cerca".
La fuente agregó que "no hay drama" entre ellas, para aquellos que se preguntan si hubo una razón más profunda para la ausencia de Kylie.
