Espectáculos

Esta es la razón por la que Kylie Jenner no acudió al festejo de Kim Kardashian

Rumores señalaban que se podría tratar de un distanciamiento entre las hermanas.

Por El Imparcial

Kim Kardashian recién cumplió 40 años de edad.(Instagram.)

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Hace unos días, Kim Kardashian compartió con sus seguidores de Instagram que había realizado un viaje a una isla privada con decenas de sus personas más cercanas para continuar con la celebración de su cumpleaños #40.

Toda su familia se encontraba ahí excepto la menor del clan, Kylie Jenner. Esto provocó muchos rumores, algunos señalaban que habían tenido sus diferencias y estaban peleadas, otros que tal vez sólo esto ocupada y la realidad no está muy lejos de ello.

"Kylie estaba atada a otros compromisos, y por eso no estuvo en el viaje de cumpleaños de Kim", aseguró una fuente según información de Us Weekly. "Obviamente, todavía están increíblemente cerca".

La fuente agregó que "no hay drama" entre ellas, para aquellos que se preguntan si hubo una razón más profunda para la ausencia de Kylie.

