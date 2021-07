“Depredador 5”: Revelan detalles de la nueva película

Dan Trachtenberg’s ‘Predator’ movie is titled ‘SKULL’ and follows the Predator's first journey to Earth.



"It actually has more akin to The Revenant than it does any film in the Predator canon” says John Fox.



Filming is nearly complete.



