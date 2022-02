8 premios entregados antes de la ceremonia en Los Oscar

Your 2022 'Best Actor in a Supporting Role' nominees:



• Ciarán Hinds in "Belfast"

• Troy Kotsur in "CODA"

• Jesse Plemons in "The Power of the Dog"

• J.K. Simmons in "Being the Ricardos"

• Kodi Smit-McPhee in "The Power of the Dog" pic.twitter.com/N4h4M0KVh0