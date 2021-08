Leagues Cup: ¡Sin piedad! León golea 6-1 al Sporting Kansas City de Alan Pulido

�� The votes are in! The fans have spoken! ��



The first @GEICO Man of the Match of the 2⃣0⃣2⃣1⃣ @LeaguesCup, voted by the supporters is:@clubleonfc's two-goal hero Omar Fernández! ��⚽️⚽️ #GEICOMOTM �� https://t.co/Vuqhfg3UON pic.twitter.com/4H9veoIVoq