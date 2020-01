El Zoológico de San Diego duplicará y donará a Australia las entradas de un día

Australia is facing an environmental crisis of catastrophic proportions. We grieve for the communities impacted most and worry about the rare and endangered species unique to Australia that are at greater risk because of this disaster. San Diego Zoo Global is supporting researchers who have been working to save wildlife in the Blue Mountains region. Their efforts to learn about and conserve koalas, platypuses, and other species has now reached a critical point. Your lifesaving donation will be immediately put to work rescuing and relocating animals in danger, and providing critical access to water for survivors in the wild: EndExtinction.org/Help ���� Please consider lending a hand in this time of need.