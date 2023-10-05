Sting: His 'Message in a Bottle' reaches San Diego

San Diego, California.- On Wednesday night, San Diego's Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater was alive with the melodies of Sting, the legendary British bassist, and vocalist who founded the iconic '80s band, The Police. Spanning over four decades, Sting did not disappoint his legion of fans. The concert kicked off promptly at 8:45 PM with the iconic strains of "Message in a Bottle." From the get-go, the audience's energy was palpable, with roars of recognition for every tune that has made Sting a pop legend.

The setlist moved on to "Englishman in New York." In previous performances, Sting had playfully altered the lyrics to match different locations. Yet, on this occasion, the song retained its original lyrics, transporting attendees to the bustling streets of the Big Apple.

Sting, a contemporary classic.

If you walk a mile south of Stonehenge, the renowned megalithic monument in England, you'll find my home. Knock on my door, and I might brew you a cup of tea. And my home? It's surrounded by fields of golden barley. At sunset, when the sun dips, it looks like an ocean of gold. And I thought, 'You know? There's a song here,'" said Sting, introducing one of his most treasured tracks, "Fields of Gold" – a song Paul McCartney once expressed a wish to have written.

Father and Son

Before Sting took the stage, the crowd was introduced to Joe Sumner, Sting's son and the bassist and vocalist for the band Fiction Plane. Joe showcased songs from his debut album "Sunshine in the Night," which marries chamber pop with folk ballads. Although Joe undeniably shares his father's musical talent and charisma, the crowd seemed less engaged with his more rustic English musical stylings.

Joe Sumner joined his father and took the opportunity to promote his first solo album.

However, a highlight of the evening was when Joe and Sting shared the stage, performing "King of Pain" together. Their harmonious father-son duet, backed by a choir, sent waves of multi-generational talent throughout the venue.

The "My Songs" tour has been hailed as a journey through Sting's most significant hits from both his time with The Police and his solo career. This included tracks from his latest 2021 solo album, "The Bridge", from which he performed "If it's love", "Loving You", and "Rushing Water".

Songs like "Sad Trombone", "If I Ever Lose My Faith in You", "Shape of My Heart", and "Heavy Cloud No Rain" showcased Sting's versatility and the evolution of his sound over the years. A standout moment for die-hard Police and Sting fans was the opening chords of "Invisible Sun," a track that stands out due to its political commentary on the conflict in Northern Ireland.

Sting in a moment of connection with his audience.

Another highlight was the newly-divorced anthem, "I'm So Happy I Can't Stop Crying", a country-style tune covered by genre heavyweights Toby Keith and Dolly Parton.

The crescendo of the evening came when Sting performed classic hits from The Police like "Walking on the Moon" and "So Lonely", the latter seamlessly woven with a snippet of Bob Marley's "No Woman No Cry". The euphoria peaked with "Every Breath You Take", prompting nearly everyone to capture the moment on their phones.

Encore

After a brief interlude, Sting and his band returned to play the encore, opening with the classic "Roxanne". The night wrapped with a poignant rendition of "Fragile", with Sting trading his bass for an acoustic guitar, proving his musical prowess once again.

Sting in a moment of connection with his audience. Photos: Abdiel Ortega

The San Diego concert served as a reminder that at 71, Sting still possesses the energy and relevance to fill venues. At the close of the performance, a grateful Sting declared, “I'm thankful to be here right now; we never take this for granted.”