Crumb in San Diego: Perfect Temperature

The band's understated style, with its dim lighting and chiaroscuro effects, framed their short but consistent performance at the House of Blues in San Diego last Friday. The young audience, well-versed in the band's repertoire from their Brooklyn origins, appreciated their live renditions of songs from all of their albums and EPs, from their self-titled "Crumb" in 2016 to their latest studio release, "Ice Melt" in 2021, as well as two newly released tracks.

With Lila Ramani as the central figure, the band's composition was balanced, with Bri Aronow on keyboards and saxophone on the left, bassist Jesse Brotter on the right, and drummer Jonathan Gilad nestled in the back. This stage balance was reflected in the clean and clear sound, demonstrating Crumb's mastery of their own repertoire.

As is often the case in smaller venues like the House of Blues, as opposed to larger venues or festivals, the audience could appreciate the performative quality of, for example, bassist Jesse Brotter, who added his particular virtuosity in jazz style and precision, or Bri Aronow, who switched from keyboards to a powerful saxophone solo during the song “Cracking.”

Lila Ramani kept her sober style, with a certain aura of melancholy.

However, whether well-versed in Crumb's music or a newcomer, Lila Ramani's presence at the center of the stage could not go unnoticed. Though serious, modest, and focused, Lila was able to convey the melancholy and calm contained in her music and lyrics, with a vocal tone that matches, and at times surpasses, the quality of studio recordings.

Crumb has been classified as indie, psychedelic rock, or dream pop, but as they themselves have defined, they are a band that seeks to convey emotions and sensations more than a specific musical style. On the night of Friday, as the audience chanted the songs "Ghost Ride" or "BNR" like a mantra, it was clear that they have been successful in conveying their message.

Jesse Brotter, bassist for Crumb.

The audience was able to hear two new songs performed live since the release of "Ice Melt" in 2021: "Crushxd" and "Dust Bunny," both included in the EP "Dust Bunny." In both songs, it is possible to identify the transition to more electronic and dominant rhythms and experimental melodies that we had already heard in "Ice Melt." In "Dust Bunny," it is impossible not to highlight Aronow's saxophone solo, whose metal talent we became acquainted with in "Bones" and who takes center stage.

The presentation at the House of Blues was introduced by the all-female trio Automatic, who opened for Crumb during their US tour.

Crumb played for just over 60 minutes on stage, closing with "Trophy," after which the audience could not help but demand an encore with shouts of "one more song." Crumb returned to bid farewell with perhaps their most recognized song, "Locket," which was sung along by the audience from beginning to end.