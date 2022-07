 Black Adam con Dwayne Johnson llegará a la Comic Con.

Repost: @ZacharyLevi (Instagram) | Heyooo! Muy excited to share that SHAZAM: FURY OF THE GODS will be at #SDCC this year!! ⚡️

See y’all at Hall H, morning of Saturday, July 23. Can’t wait to hang with all of your bright & shining faces! ❤️⚡️Let’s get NERDY!!! ��@comic_con pic.twitter.com/uMG72AdfmO