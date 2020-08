Rumor: Injustice 3 podría debutar a finales de este mes

On August 22, join me, @JimLee, @noobde, @Ben_Abernathy, @domcianciolo, @jesswchen and so many more to celebrate @DCComics. A 24 hour event, free for everyone in the world. #DCFanDome #TheSuicideSquad #Injustice #Dceasedhttps://t.co/Ik6NI4CyAs pic.twitter.com/ADyYsrsMMv