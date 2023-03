¿Qué se sabe de la vacuna contra el cáncer, de Moderna y Merck?

Today we announced that Phase 2 data on mRNA-4156/V940, our investigational personalized #mRNA #cancer vaccine, will be presented at the 2023 American Association of Cancer Research Annual Meeting being held April 14-19 in Orlando, FL.



mRNA-4157/V940 is https://t.co/58eowXeYMM… https://t.co/84Hnw4rFWm pic.twitter.com/82ytdkHwxZ