Estudio mexicano estrena ‘Lunch A Palooza’ para Xbox One

Lunch A Palooza is now available for your Xbox One system! Get yours in the store: https://t.co/QFqtEFG1G9

Play with your family choosing your favorite dishes, and have mad foodie fun!!!✨������#Xboxone #Indiegame #microsoft #partygame #gaming #LunchAPalooza #indie pic.twitter.com/M1JmKJcNrZ