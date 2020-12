El juego de The Mandalorian que no podrás jugar

Today Luc visited to work on our Mandalorian game! He put me to work creating assets like stormtroopers, the Razor Crest, Moff Gideon. The game has 5 levels plus an end boss! You can't play it though, Luc is in the only one in the world to own this game. �� #gamedev #makeawish pic.twitter.com/CzslfYnbun