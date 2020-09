¡Aventúrate!, con la nueva cámara GoPro HERO9 Black

��Meet #GoProHERO9 Black. More pixels. More screens. More battery life.



✔ 23.6MP Sensor

✔ 5K Video

✔ 20MP Photo

✔ 30% Longer Battery Life

✔ Front-Facing Display

✔ Removable Lens

✔ HyperSmooth 3.0️

✔ Mod Ready

+ more



Subscribe to #GoPro + save at https://t.co/PPdS7uITz0 pic.twitter.com/DHJVexDhmS