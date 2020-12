Detienen automovilista con cargamento de cocaína en Arizona

A USBP K9 alerted to over 7lbs of cocaine in a duffel bag on the back seat of a vehicle at an immigration checkpoint on Tuesday. Following the K9 alert, a search of the US citizen driver also found a gun, meth & drug paraphernalia.



More via @CBPArizona: https://t.co/VcjiW4Nhso pic.twitter.com/M3T6M7HOUG