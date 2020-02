VIDEO: Mujeres golpean a otras por hablar español en Nueva York

This surveillance video shows the moment a woman, her teenage daughter, and a friend were allegedly assaulted for speaking Spanish while walking in East Boston. The victim says a woman came charging at her yelling "This is America, speak English. We don't speak Spanish here." | Click the link in our bio for more. #boston25 #EastBoston

