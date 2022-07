Tras ola de calor, preocupa el acelerado derretimiento de hielo en Groenlandia; sube el nivel del mar

#ImageOfTheDay



A #heatwave has been affecting #Greenland in the past few days



➡️High temperatures ♨️ have caused the ice sheet to melt rapidly & release around 6 billion tonnes of water per day



⬇️#Sentinel2������️ image of Godthåbsfjord showing high sediment discharge from ��melt pic.twitter.com/3fjImIh38x