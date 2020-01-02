Temen que 500 millones de animales estén muertos por incendios en Australia; entre ellos 8 mil koalas
Un contingente de 39 bomberos de Estados Unidos y Canadá aterrizó en Melbourne el jueves para colaborar en los trabajos de extinción.
AUSTRALIA.-Los devastadores incendios forestales que actualmente asolan Australia han dejado a los expertos temerosos de que aproximadamente 500 millones de animales estén muertos.
Mientras más de 130 incendios continúan ardiendo en Nueva Gales del Sur y Victoria, los ecologistas de la Universidad de Sydney creen que 480 millones de mamíferos, aves y reptiles han muerto desde septiembre, informa el portal news.com.au.
Parte del recuento desgarrador incluye 8 mil koalas de Nueva Gales del Sur, lo que equivale a un tercio de toda la población de koalas de la región. Se espera que esa cifra aumente a medida que los incendios empeoren durante la semana.
Según los informes, los koalas fueron los más afectados debido a su naturaleza de movimiento lento y al hecho de que solo comen hojas de eucalipto que están compuestas de aceite, lo que las hace altamente inflamables.
Australianos enfrentan al primer ministro por los incendios
Australianos furiosos enfrentaron el jueves al primer ministro Scott Morrison, a quien acusaron e insultaron mientras visitaba una zona devastada por los incendios.
La gente de Cobargo, en Nueva Gales del Sur, le gritó, hicieron gestos obscenos y lo llamaron “idiota” y peor, criticándolo por la falta de equipo para lidiar con los incendios en la localidad. Los habitantes celebraron cuando la caravana de Morrison se fue. En Quaama, otra localidad de Nueva Gales del Sur, un bombero se negó a estrecharle la mano.
“Cada vez que esta área tiene un incendio o una inundación, nosotros no tenemos nada. Si fuéramos Sydney, si estuviéramos en la cosa norte, estaríamos inundados de donaciones y con ayuda de emergencia”, dijo uno de los vecinos en Cobargo.
Los reportes dicen que medio billón de animales y 10 personas perdieron la vida, miles de casas aún están ardiendo e innumerables focos de incendio siguen sin controlar. El gobierno australiano debe pensar que es mera casualidad divina porque salió a plantear que sus políticas ambientales estaban OK. El calentamiento global y la destrucción ambiental capitalista amenazan día a día la vida sobre la faz de la tierra.
El enojo se desbordó después de que, según las autoridades, las llamas destruyeron 381 viviendas en la costa sur de Nueva Gales del Sur esta semana y al menos ocho personas fallecieron en este tiempo en el estado y en Victoria, las dos regiones más pobladas del país, donde hay más de 200 fuegos activos. También ha habido incendios en Australia Occidental, Australia del Sur y Tasmania.
“No me sorprende que la gente se sienta muy disgustada en este momento. Y es por eso que vine hoy, para estar aquí, para verlo por mí mismo, para ofrecer el mayor consuelo que pueda”, dijo Morrison, quien agregó: “Todavía hay algunos días muy peligrosos por delante. Lo entendemos, y es por eso que haremos todo lo posible para asegurarnos de que tengan todo el apoyo que necesitarán”.
Morrison _quien ha sido criticado por sus políticas sobre cambio climático_ insistió en que Australia está “superando el desafío mejor que la mayoría de otros países” y “superando los objetivos que nos propusimos”.
Un descenso en las temperaturas registrado desde el martes ayudó a las labores de extinción y permitió a los residentes reabastecerse. Podían verse largas filas de autos en gasolineras y supermercados, y se produjeron atascos en la reapertura de las autopistas.
Pero se espera que la situación se deteriore el sábado con un nuevo aumento de las temperaturas y la vuelta de los fuertes vientos.
“Es posible que las condiciones del sábado sean tan malas o peor que las que vimos (el martes)”, explicó el subdirector del Departamento de Bomberos Rurales de Nueva Gales del Sur, Rob Rogers.
El fuego ha arrasado con unas 5 millones de hectáreas (12,35 millones de acres) de tierra, con al menos 17 fallecidos y más de 1.400 viviendas destruidas.
La crisis podría durar meses, adelantó el primer ministro.
“Esto continuará hasta que tengamos lluvias decentes que puedan lidiar con algunos de los fuegos que llevan ardiendo muchos, muchos meses”, explicó Morrison a reporteros el jueves.
Las autoridades de Nueva Gales del Sur ordenaron el jueves por la mañana a los turistas que abandonen una zona de 250 kilómetros (155 millas) a lo largo de su pintoresca costa sur. Fue la “mayor reubicación masiva de gente a fuera de la región nunca vista”, dijo el ministro estatal de Transporte, Andrew Constance.
La primera ministra de la región, Gladys Berejiklian, declaró estado de emergencia durante siete días a partir del viernes. Es la tercera vez que las autoridades declaran una emergencia en los dos últimos meses. No se recurría a esto desde 2013.
En Victoria, donde los incendios calcinaron 68 casas solo esta semana, el ejército ayudaba a miles de personas que el martes huyeron a la costa por la cercanía de las llamas en Mallacoota.
El humo de los incendios hizo que la calidad del aire en la capital, Canberra, sea la peor del mundo y llegó hasta la vecina Nueva Zelanda.
