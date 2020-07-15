“Si alguien tenía que morir, debía ser yo”: niño salvó a su hermana de un ataque de perro; CMB lo reconoce como Campeón Honorario
Nicole, la tía del pequeño, detalló que luego de ser mordido varias veces en la cara y en la cabeza: Tomó la mano de su hermana y corrió con ella para mantenerla a salvo".
WYOMING, Estados Unidos.- El 9 de julio Bridger Walker, de 6 años, protegió a su hermana menor del ataque de un perro y sufrió graves lesiones en el rostro, que requirieron en un primer momento 90 puntos de sutura, indicó su tía Nicole Walker.
En Instagram ella relató la historia, enfatizando la valentía del pequeño y describiendolo como héroe. Asimismo, Nicole detalló que luego de ser mordido varias veces en la cara y en la cabeza:
Tomó la mano de su hermana y corrió con ella para mantenerla a salvo. Él después dijo: Si alguien tenía que morir, debía ser yo”.
La tía de Bridger escribió que las heridas fueron considerables, por lo que el cirujano plástico realizó 90 puntos en el rostro el día del incidente.
Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans EDIT: I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. EDIT 2: Once again we’re blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger’s receiving. I’ve had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe. Bridger’s family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger is also a huge fan of Science, especially Geology. So I’m going to start a post where people can share with him pictures of cool rocks that they see. EDIT 3: Once again, everyone’s kindness has meant so much to us. I’m trying to get to all of the messages that I can, but it may take some time. For those who have inquired about sending Bridger some rocks, here’s the address to use: Bridger Walker P.O. Box 22141 Cheyenne, WY 82003 #BridgerStrong
En el post pidió a los usuarios que le enviarán un mensaje de aliento al niño, ya que "Amamos a nuestro valiente y queremos que todos los demás superhéroes sepan sobre este último héroe que se unió a sus filas”. Además, los familiares han solicitado que los actores de la serie "Avengers" feliciten al infante, como "premio".
Por otra parte, la familia señaló que no guardan resentimiento hacia los propietarios del can, sus vecinos, los cuales han sido muy amables con Bridger, quien continúa recuperándose "de muy buen humor y [con] su increíble personalidad está intacta".
Esta historia se ha "viralizado" en redes sociales y este miércoles cuenta con casi 800 mil "Me Gusta" en la plataforma digital.
CMB lo reconoce como Campeón Honorario
En consecuencia, hoy 15 de julio el Consejo Mundial de Boxeo (WBC, por sus siglás en inglés) reconoció como Campeón Honorario del organismo a Bridger Walker.
En su cuenta oficial de Twitter, con la foto del niño recuperándose, WBC dijo:
Nos sentimos honrados de nombrar a Bridger Walker, de apenas seis años, como Campeón Honorario del Consejo Mundial de Boxeo, por sus valientes acciones que representan los mejores valores de la humanidad. Bridger, eres un héroe”.
We are honored to name 6-year-old, Bridger Walker, WBC Honorary Champion, for his brave actions that represent the best values of humanity. Bridger, you're a hero ���� pic.twitter.com/L2FqL0K4vw— World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) July 15, 2020
De acuerdo a ESPN, el presidente del Consejo Mauricio Sulaimán precisó que se le "está enviando ya una réplica del cinturón de campeón mundial a Bridger, así como una serie de regalos tanto para él como para su pequeña hermana encabezada por el kit de campeón que regularmente se entrega a quienes llegan a ganar un cetro del reconocido organismo".
Con información de ESPN
Comentarios