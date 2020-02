Pospone su boda y muere al combatir coronavirus: Historia del médico Peng Yinhua

#COVID19 ��

Dr. Yinghua Peng was 29yo & would have gotten married.



Timeline per official release:

01/25 Admitted to No.1 People’s Hospital in Wuhan.

01/30 Transferred to critical care in Jinyintang Hospital.

02/20 succumbed to #SARSCoV2



Source: CGTN pic.twitter.com/qqD8dyPMC6