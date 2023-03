Muere una persona tras ser apuñalada sin provocación en San Ysidro: SDPD

***MANDATORY CREDIT: John Gibbins / San Diego Union-Tribune*** MANDATORY CREDIT***, NO SALES, NO FOREIGN, NO MAGS, NO TELEVISION, NO INTERNET***LOS ANGELES DAILY NEWS OUT, ORANGE COUNTY REGISTER OUT, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN OUT, LA OPINION OUT. Heavily armed San Diego police officer approached a house thought to be the home of 19 year-old John T. Earnest, who is a suspect in the shooting of four people in a Poway synagogue, killing one, on Saturday April 27, 2019 in San Diego, California. The house is on a cul de sac in the Rancho Penasquitos neighborhood in the north part of the city.-MANDATORY CREDIT; NO LICENSING EXCEPT BY AP COOPERATIVE MEMBERS