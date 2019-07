Mataron a 2 mil pangolines; hallan cargamento de escamas

A sickening sight. 300 elephants died for the 8.8 tons of ivory seized in ���� after close co-op with ����. Scales from 1,800 pangolins also intercepted. �������� @nparksbuzz. ���� backs strong intl partnerships to #EndWildlifeCrime - our PM @BorisJohnson a committed campaigner. pic.twitter.com/2FhsLS4AFI