Madre acusada de vender a su hija de 5 como esclava sexual antes de que apareciera muerta

Kristy Marie Siple, 35, SOLD her 5 y.o. daughter, #KamarieHolland, to a man so that he could rape her. The man then killed the child.



Her father, Corey Holland, was actively seeking custody of her and her 3 y.o. brother.



God bless her memory and her family.