Juegos paralímpicos se jugarán a puerta cerrada: Gobernadora de Tokio

FILE - In this June 11, 2019, file photo, a man walks past the logos of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo. The Japanese government and Tokyo 2020 organizers are hoping to use the Olympics to showcase Japan's recovery from the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. But with less than a year to go before the opening ceremony, Rifu Mayaor Yutaka Kumagai in Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan, said Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, his city has seen no benefit from the Olympics. He criticized the central government over its failure to use the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to help in the reconstruction of the region. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)-JUNE 11, 2019, FILE PHOTO | Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved., AP