Johnathan Pursglove: Se declara culpable hombre de haber matado a puñetazos a niño de 2 años

OPD has made a second arrest in the death of 2-year-old Jayce Martin. Johnathan Pursglove, 25, arrested on charges of Aggravated Manslaughter of a Child. Jayce’s mother, 24-year-old Victoria Toth, was arrested on charges of Aggravated Manslaughter of a Child earlier this month pic.twitter.com/o7shFSyf4c