Humo de incendio cercano a la misión de San Xavier cubre Tucson
El fuego tiene más de trece horas ardiendo.
TUCSON, Arizona.- El humo de un incendio en una granja cercana a la histórica misión de San Xavier del Bac ha cubierto por más de trece horas la zona sur de Tucson, Arizona.
Desde la noche del martes, el fuego ha abarcado 20 mil pacas de heno en la Granja Cooperativa San Xavier.
The fire is still burning at the San Xavier Co-op. It has been burning for more than 11 hours. Crews here at the scene are putting tons of water on the flames. #Tucson #KOLD pic.twitter.com/3hJi0EFBV6— Kevin Adger (@K_Adger_TNN) October 2, 2019
El siniestro también ha destruido a su paso varios graneros y locales, pero el distrito de bomberos de Drexel no reporta heridos.
Equipos de Tohono O’odham, Drexel Heights, Pasqua Yaqui, Rural Metro y Green Valley están trabajando para contener el fuego. Las pérdidas se estiman en alrededor de 300 mil dólares.
Por el momento, piden a la población alejarse de la zona, y señalan que la estructura de la misión de San Xavier no se encuentra amenazada por el incendio.
Approx 20,000 bales of hay actively burn at the San Xavier Co-Op Farms. Crews from Tohono O’odham, Drexel Heights, Pascua Yaqui, Rural Metro and Green Valley working to contain the fire. pic.twitter.com/407cn13vjU— Official GV Fire PIO (@GVFDPIO) October 2, 2019
Con información de Kold News
