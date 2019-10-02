No te pierdas las últimas noticias

Humo de incendio cercano a la misión de San Xavier cubre Tucson

El fuego tiene más de trece horas ardiendo.

Por Redacción GH

Los bomberos están trabajando para detener el incendio en 20 mil pacas de heno.(@GVFDPIO)

TUCSON, Arizona.- El humo de un incendio en una granja cercana a la histórica misión de San Xavier del Bac ha cubierto por más de trece horas la zona sur de Tucson, Arizona.

Desde la noche del martes, el fuego ha abarcado 20 mil pacas de heno en la Granja Cooperativa San Xavier.

El siniestro también ha destruido a su paso varios graneros y locales, pero el distrito de bomberos de Drexel no reporta heridos.

Equipos de Tohono O’odham, Drexel Heights, Pasqua Yaqui, Rural Metro y Green Valley están trabajando para contener el fuego. Las pérdidas se estiman en alrededor de 300 mil dólares.

Por el momento, piden a la población alejarse de la zona, y señalan que la estructura de la misión de San Xavier no se encuentra amenazada por el incendio.

Con información de Kold News

