Guatemala será el Tercer País Seguro: Trump
Donald Trump aseguró en Twitter que el ICE "removerá a millones de migrantes a Guatemala".
ESTADOS UNIDOS.- El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, anunció esta noche que la próxima semana el ICE iniciará el proceso para "remover" a millones de migrantes ilegales en ese país.
En un segundo mensaje, dice que Guatemala se alista a firmar un acuerdo de Tercer País Seguro, tema que en México ha estado a debate.
....long before they get to our Southern Border. Guatemala is getting ready to sign a Safe-Third Agreement. The only ones who won’t do anything are the Democrats in Congress. They must vote to get rid of the loopholes, and fix asylum! If so, Border Crisis will end quickly!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 18 de junio de 2019
