Guatemala será el Tercer País Seguro: Trump

Donald Trump aseguró en Twitter que el ICE "removerá a millones de migrantes a Guatemala".

El presidente de los Estados Unidos anunció que Guatemala prepara para ser el tercer país seguro.(AP)

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, anunció esta noche que la próxima semana el ICE iniciará el proceso para "remover" a millones de migrantes ilegales en ese país.

En un segundo mensaje, dice que Guatemala se alista a firmar un acuerdo de Tercer País Seguro, tema que en México ha estado a debate.
 

