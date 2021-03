EU cuestiona su AstraZeneca usó datos antiguos de ensayo

US Health Officials Say AstraZeneca May Have Included “Outdated Information” In US Trial Results Of Its SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine



The AP (3/23) reports, “Results from a U.S. trial of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine may have included ‘outdated information’ ...https://t.co/udIq0iIV6U pic.twitter.com/FieTlIS1P5