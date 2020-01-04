Desagarradora imagen de bebé canguro calcinado describe el caos en Australia
"La crisis es real", acompaña un texto a una triste imagen publicada por VETPAW.
AUSTRALIA.- "La crisis es real", acompaña un texto a una triste imagen publicada por VETPAW (Veterans Empowered To Protect African Wildlife) una asociación protectora de animales.
Un bebé canguro calcinado intentando escapar de las llamas del infierno que es hoy una gran parte de la flora australiana para los animales es solo la punta del iceberg; las imágenes reportan una crisis extraordinaria en Australia, donde más de veinte personas han perdido la vida y otras mil 500 se han quedado sin hogar.
En la fotografía se puede observar a un bebé canguro atrapado en un cerco de metal, cuando intentaba alejarse de las llamas. Lo invadieron y murió calcinado.
Se sabe que los fuertes vientos en la zona han contribuido a la propagación de las llamas a más zonas de Australia afectando así a un gran número de especies, humanos y plantas autóctonas.
This crisis is real. This little joey (baby kangaroo) caught in the fence trying to escape the fires in Australia, tells the story to the world. We need to focus on the preservation of eco systems and the wildlife contained therein...... we may not realize it but this is pushing the human race towards extinction. Pic: @bradfleet (FOLLOW HIM) . . . . #VETPAW #veterans @thetiser @nikonaustralia #fire #bushfires #climatechange #cudleecreekfire #southaustralia #fire #bushfiresaustralia #earthofficial
Australia’s bushland is home to a range of indigenous fauna such as kangaroos, koalas, wallabies and possums. Authorities have no exact figure on how many native animals have been killed in the bushfires but experts say it is likely to be in the millions https://t.co/NXoEkxAlxP pic.twitter.com/yP2VUYBLeS— Reuters (@Reuters) December 30, 2019
