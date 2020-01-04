No te pierdas las últimas noticias

Desagarradora imagen de bebé canguro calcinado describe el caos en Australia

"La crisis es real", acompaña un texto a una triste imagen publicada por VETPAW.

Por El Imparcial

AUSTRALIA.-  "La crisis es real", acompaña un texto a una triste imagen publicada por VETPAW (Veterans Empowered To Protect African Wildlife) una asociación protectora de animales. 

Un  bebé canguro calcinado intentando escapar de las llamas del infierno que es hoy una gran parte de la flora australiana para los animales es solo la punta del iceberg; las imágenes reportan una crisis extraordinaria en Australia, donde más de veinte personas han perdido la vida y otras mil 500 se han quedado sin hogar. 

En la fotografía se puede observar a un bebé canguro atrapado en un cerco de metal, cuando intentaba alejarse de las llamas. Lo invadieron y murió calcinado.

Se sabe que los fuertes vientos en la zona han contribuido a la propagación de las llamas a más zonas de Australia afectando así a un gran número de especies, humanos y plantas autóctonas.

 
