Declaración íntegra de Trump sobre aranceles a México

Como todos saben, Estados Unidos ha sido invadido por cientos de miles de personas que llegan a través de México y entran ilegalmente a nuestro país. Este flujo sostenido de indocumentados tiene profundas consecuencias en todos los aspectos de de nuestra vida nacional, abrumando nuestras escuelas, saturando nuestros hospitales, drenando nuestro sistema de bienestar social y causando cifras incalculables de delitos. Miembros de pandillas, contrabandistas, traficantes de personas y drogas ilegales y narcóticos de todos tipos se están filtrando por nuestra frontera sur y directamente a nuestras comunidades.



Miles de vidas inocentes son arrebatadas cada año como resultado de este caos anárquico. ¡Debe parar AHORA!



La cooperación pasiva de México al permitir esta incursión masiva constituye una emergencia y una amenaza extraordinaria a la seguridad nacional y la economía de Estados Unidos. México tiene leyes migratorias muy fuertes, incluyendo la de regresarlos a sus países de origen.



Además, México podría evitar rápida y fácilmente que los indocumentados entren a través de su frontera sur con Guatemala.



Por décadas, Estados Unidos ha sufrido las consecuencias severas y peligrosas de la migración ilegal. Tristemente, México ha permitido que esta situación continúe por muchos años, empeorando al paso del tiempo. Desde el punto de vista de la integridad, la seguridad nacional, militar, económico y humanitario, no podemos permitir que este grave desastre continúe. El estado actual de la situación es profundamente injusto para los contribuyentes estadounidenses, que cargan con el extraordinario costo financiero impuesto por la migración ilegal a gran escala. Aún peor es la terrible y prevenible pérdida de vidas humanas.



Algunas de las pandillas más mortales y violentas del planeta operan justo al otro lado de nuestra frontera y aterrorizan a comunidades inocentes.



México debe apurar el paso y ayudar a resolver este problema. Damos la bienvenida a personas que vienen legalmente a Estados Unidos, pero no podemos permitir que nuestras leyes y fronteras sean violadas. Por años, México no nos ha tratado de forma justa, pero ahora estamos reivindicando nuestros derechos como nación sobreana.



Para resolver la emergencia en la frontera sur, invoco las autoridades conferidas a mí por el Acta de Poderes de Emergencia Económica Internacional. Por consiguiente, a partir del 10 de junio de 2019, Estados Unidos impondrá un aracel de 5% a todos los bienes importados desde México. Si la crisis migratoria se calma a través de acciones efectivas emprendidas por México, que sean consideradas así a nuestra discreción y juicio, los aranceles serán removidos. Sin embargo, si la crisis persiste los aranceles subirán a 10% para el 1 de julio de 2019. De igual forma, si México aún no ha emprendido acciones para reducir dramáticamente o eliminar la cifra de indocumentados que cruzan su territorio hacia Estados Unidos, los aranceles subirán a 15% para el 1 de agosto de 2019, al 20%para el 1 de septiembre de 2019 y al 25% para el 1 de octubre de 2019. Los aranceles permanecerán en 25% a menos y hasta que México detenga sustancialmente el flujo ilegal de extranjeros que entran a través de su territorio. A los trabajadores que entren a nuestro país a través del proceso de admisión legal, incluyendo los que trabajan en granjas, ranchos y otros negocios se les permitirá el paso fácilmente.



Si México no actúa, los aranceles se mantendrán en el nivel alto, y las compañías en México podrían empezar a regresar a Estados Unidos a fabricar sus productos y bienes. Las compañías que se reubiquen en Estados Unidos no pagarán los aranceles ni se verán afectadas en modo alguno.



Con los años, México ha hecho cantidades masivas de dinero gracias a sus negocios con Estados Unidos, y eso incluye el tremendo número de empleos que se van de nuestro país.



Si México decide no cooperar en reducir la migración ilegal, la imposición sustentada de aranceles producirá un retorno masivo de empleos a las ciudades y poblaciones estadounidenses. Recuerden, nuestro gran país ha sido el “cochinito” del que todos quieren sólo TOMAR. La diferencia es que ahora estamos defendiendo con firmeza los intereses estadounidenses.

Confiamos en que México puede y actuará rápidamente para ayudar a Estados Unidos a detener este problema peligroso, profundamente injusto y de larga data.

Los cárteles y coyotes están teniendo un impacto cada vez mayor en el lado mexicano de nuestra frontera sur. Esta es una amenaza extrema que debe ser eliminada decisivamente. Estas organizaciones criminales crueles y despiadadas hacen miles de millones de dólares, y arruinan incontables vidas. México debe imponer la ley y el orden en su lado de la frontera.



Los demócratas en el Congreso están plenamente conscientes de esta horrible situación y aun así se niegan a ayudar de alguna manera. Es un abandono total del deber. La crisis de los migrantes es una calamidad que debe ser resuelta -y puede ser fácilmente resuelta- en el Congreso. Nuestras leyes de asilo rotas, nuestro sistema judicial, el tema de atrapar y dejar ir, la lotería de visas, la migración en cadena y muchos otros vacíos pueden ser corregidos prontamente. Cuando eso suceda, las medidas anunciadas hoy podrán ser reducidas con rapidez o eliminadas.

Estados Unidos es un gran país que no puede seguir siendo explotado debido a sus absurdas e irresponsables leyes migratorias. Por el bien de nuestro pueblo, y de nuestro futuro, estas leyes horrendas deben cambiarse ya.

Por lo tanto, esperamos ver, y las apreciaremos, las acciones rápidas y eficaces que esperamos México adoptará de inmediato.



Como Presidente de Estados Unidos, mi principal deber es defender al país y sus ciudadanos. Una nación sin fronteras no es una nación en absoluto. No me haré a un lado ni permitiré que nuestra soberanía sea erosionada, nuestras leyes pisoteadas o nuestras fronteras irrespetadas nunca más.



VERSIÓN EN INGLÉS



Statement from the President Regarding Emergency Measures to Address the Border Crisis



As everyone knows, the United States of America has been invaded by hundreds of thousands of people coming through Mexico and entering our country illegally. This sustained influx of illegal aliens has profound consequences on every aspect of our national life—overwhelming our schools, overcrowding our hospitals, draining our welfare system, and causing untold amounts of crime. Gang members, smugglers, human traffickers, and illegal drugs and narcotics of all kinds are pouring across the Southern Border and directly into our communities. Thousands of innocent lives are taken every year as a result of this lawless chaos. It must end NOW!

Mexico’s passive cooperation in allowing this mass incursion constitutes an emergency and extraordinary threat to the national security and economy of the United States. Mexico has very strong immigration laws and could easily halt the illegal flow of migrants, including by returning them to their home countries. Additionally, Mexico could quickly and easily stop illegal aliens from coming through its southern border with Guatemala.

For decades, the United States has suffered the severe and dangerous consequences of illegal immigration. Sadly, Mexico has allowed this situation to go on for many years, growing only worse with the passage of time. From a safety, national security, military, economic, and humanitarian standpoint, we cannot allow this grave disaster to continue. The current state of affairs is profoundly unfair to the American taxpayer, who bears the extraordinary financial cost imposed by large-scale illegal migration. Even worse is the terrible and preventable loss of human life. Some of the most deadly and vicious gangs on the planet operate just across our border and terrorize innocent communities.

Mexico must step up and help solve this problem. We welcome people who come to the United States legally, but we cannot allow our laws to be broken and our borders to be violated. For years, Mexico has not treated us fairly—but we are now asserting our rights as a sovereign Nation.

To address the emergency at the Southern Border, I am invoking the authorities granted to me by the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. Accordingly, starting on June 10, 2019, the United States will impose a 5 percent Tariff on all goods imported from Mexico. If the illegal migration crisis is alleviated through effective actions taken by Mexico, to be determined in our sole discretion and judgment, the Tariffs will be removed. If the crisis persists, however, the Tariffs will be raised to 10 percent on July 1, 2019. Similarly, if Mexico still has not taken action to dramatically reduce or eliminate the number of illegal aliens crossing its territory into the United States, Tariffs will be increased to 15 percent on August 1, 2019, to 20 percent on September 1, 2019, and to 25 percent on October 1, 2019. Tariffs will permanently remain at the 25 percent level unless and until Mexico substantially stops the illegal inflow of aliens coming through its territory. Workers who come to our country through the legal admissions process, including those working on farms, ranches, and in other businesses, will be allowed easy passage.

If Mexico fails to act, Tariffs will remain at the high level, and companies located in Mexico may start moving back to the United States to make their products and goods. Companies that relocate to the United States will not pay the Tariffs or be affected in any way.

Over the years, Mexico has made massive amounts of money in its dealings with the United States, and this includes the tremendous number of jobs leaving our country.

Should Mexico choose not to cooperate on reducing unlawful migration, the sustained imposition of Tariffs will produce a massive return of jobs back to American cities and towns. Remember, our great country has been the “piggy bank” from which everybody wants only to TAKE. The difference is that now we are firmly and forcefully standing up for America’s interests.

We have confidence that Mexico can and will act swiftly to help the United States stop this long-term, dangerous, and deeply unfair problem. The United States has been very good to Mexico for many years. We are now asking that Mexico immediately do its fair share to stop the use of its territory as a conduit for illegal immigration into our country.

The cartels and coyotes are having a greater and greater impact on the Mexican side of our Southern Border. This is a dire threat that must be decisively eliminated. Billions of dollars are made, and countless lives are ruined, by these ruthless and merciless criminal organizations. Mexico must bring law and order to its side of the border.

Democrats in Congress are fully aware of this horrible situation and yet refuse to help in any way, shape, or form. This is a total dereliction of duty. The migrant crisis is a calamity that must now be solved—and can easily be solved—in Congress. Our broken asylum laws, court system, catch-and-release, visa lottery, chain migration, and many other loopholes can all be promptly corrected. When that happens, the measures being announced today can be more readily reduced or removed.

The United States is a great country that can no longer be exploited due to its foolish and irresponsible immigration laws. For the sake of our people, and for the sake of our future, these horrendous laws must be changed now.

At the same time, Mexico cannot allow hundreds of thousands of people to pour over its land and into our country—violating the sovereign territory of the United States. If Mexico does not take decisive measures, it will come at a significant price.

We therefore look forward to, and appreciate, the swift and effective actions that we hope Mexico will immediately install.

As President of the United States, my highest duty is the defense of the country and its citizens. A nation without borders is not a nation at all. I will not stand by and allow our sovereignty to be eroded, our laws to be trampled, or our borders to be disrespected anymore.



