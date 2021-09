Covid-19: BioNTech espera poder vacunar a niños entre 5 y 11 años a partir del próximo mes

Hollie Maloney, a pharmacy technician, loads a syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. The Expo location, operated by Northern Light Health, is one of two mass vaccination sites that opened in Maine this week. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)-MARCH 2, 2021, FILE PHOTO | Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved., AP