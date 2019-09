Arrojan huevos a bebé de 9 meses; policía ve motivos raciales en el ataque

Did you #witness a racially aggravated #assault close to Pizza Hut on the Shrub Hill Retail Park on Tallow Hill, #Worcester at around 11.30am yesterday morning (Mon, 2 Sept)? Anyone with any info is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 289s of 2 Sept https://t.co/ZG0jWjGfxP pic.twitter.com/WHyaHNTvpS