Requerirán receta médica para aplicar vacuna anti-Covid a niños

A health worker prepares a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center, in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Normalcy returned at COVID-19 vaccination centers across Pakistan, days after Washington delivered 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine to Islamabad. That enabled Pakistan's government to overcome shortages of specific vaccines which were needed to inoculate expatriate workers wishing to travel abroad. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)-TUESDAY, JULY 6, 2021 FILE PHOTO | Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved., AP