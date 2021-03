EU incluye al mexicano Abouzaid El Bayeh en lista de narcos internacionales; lo vinculan al CJNG

High-level Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion #CJNG associate, Juan Manuel Abouzaid El Bayeh, financially sanctioned by @USTreasury for his role in facilitating drug shipments & money laundering. Tips can be submitted to #DEA ☎️+1-213-237-9990

Read More➡️ https://t.co/YizNbMBtlB pic.twitter.com/Cp1rXcZgmE