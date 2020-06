Transforma filmes del siglo XIX en escenas de alta resolución

Broadway, N.Y 123 years ago. Alexandre Promio recorded these scenes in 1896 at near 17 frames per second. Thousands of frames later I have restored it to play at a very fluid 71 fps. All of a sudden, this construct of 'past' is collapsed and we're looking thru a somewhat window. Electric trams, horse-drawn cars and folks going about their business.Thanks to those of you that have submitted photographs via the website to be restored & colored throughout the last few days. As always it has been humbling to read your stories and time travel. Please contact me to restore & color YOUR photographs. #broadway #nyc #time #magic #instaartist #restore #perfect #history #americanhistory #fps #past #oldandnew #timetravel #photography #cinematography #vintagelove #transformation #tram #horsedrawn #old #street #life #people #travel #patience

