Nació sin brazo pero ahora usa uno biónico de 'Metal Gear Solid'

We teamed up w/ award-winning prosthesis company @openbionics to release an official Metal Gear Solid “Venom Snake” bionic arm for below-elbow amputees.

Open Bionics worked w/ @DanielJMelville for an incredible reveal of his "Hero Arm". #MetalGearHeroArmhttps://t.co/OGUxc0fxQ7 pic.twitter.com/tYRHiv1cwF