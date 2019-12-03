Muere Lil Bub, famosa gatita de Instagram
El aspecto de Bub se debió a varias enfermedades genéticas y conquistó el corazón de muchos en internet.
ESTADOS UNIDOS.- El pasado domingo, la famosa gatita Lil Bub falleció a la edad de ocho años, anunció su dueño en una publicación en Instagram.
“Perdimos la fuerza viviente más pura, amable, y mágica de nuestro planeta”, lamentó Mike Bridavsky, quien adoptó a ‘Bub’ en una granja de Indiana, Estados Unidos.
This is my first photo with BUB next our last photo together. On the morning of Sunday, December 1st 2019 we lost the purest, kindest and most magical living force on our planet. BUB was cheerful and full of love laying in our bed with us Saturday night, but unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep.. I have always been fully transparent about BUB's health, and it was no secret that she was battling a persistent and aggressive bone infection. Even knowing this, we weren't expecting her to pass so soon or so abruptly without warning. I truly believe that she willingly made the decision to leave her failing body so that our family would not have to make that difficult decision ourselves. It is impossible to put into words the profound effect that BUB has had on my life, on the lives of thousands of homeless pets, and on the lives of those of you that have cared for her as if she were your own family. She taught me everything that I know about unconditional love, she brought my wife Stacy and I together, she's the reason we have our beautiful children Rosco and Lula, and she has been a constant source of warmth and love in our lives for the past 8 years. To say that our family is devastated would be an understatement. But most importantly, BUB has made a huge difference in the world of animal welfare, and in the lives of millions of people worldwide. She has literally saved thousands of lives (both pets and humans), she started the first national fund for special needs pets, she was the subject of groundbreaking genetic and biological research, she's helped raise over $700,000 for animals in need, and has spread a message of determination, positivity, and perseverance to people all over the world. And even though my heart is absolutely crushed by her graceful departure from planet Earth, I know that her sprit, magic, and overwhelming energy are still with us, reminding us every day to be better. Dearest BUB, I will never forget your generosity, your limitless supply of love, or your uncanny ability to bring so much magic and joy to the world. I am forever honored and humbled that you chose me as your caretaker. Please visit all of us in our dreams o
Lil Bub ganó fama en internet debido al aspecto que tenía por varias enfermedades genéticas y además de conquistar el corazón de muchos en redes sociales, ayudó a concienciar sobre los animales con necesidades especiales.
Fue imagen de varias campañas y ganó bastantes fanáticos en internet, teniendo más de dos millones de seguidores en Instagram.
Bridavsky comenta que Bub murió pacíficamente mientras dormía, y que no era “ningún secreto” que la gatita luchaba contra una enfermedad ósea “persistente y agresiva”.
Bub nació con varios problemas genéticos, como enanismo, piernas cortas y con la mandíbula inferior más corta que la superior, por lo que sus dientes jamás crecieron y su lengua siempre estuvo fuera.
También Bub era una gatita polidáctila, provocando que tuviese un dedo extra en cada pata.
Además, el caso de Bub es el primero en conocerse de osteopetrosis gatuna, enfermedad que provoca que los huesos se vuelvan más densos a medida que uno envejece, por lo que su tratamiento no fue nada fácil.
Según su dueño, la fama de Bub ha logrado recolectar más de 700 mil dólares para animales necesitados, y dio un mensaje de “determinación, positivismo y perseverancia” para muchos.
“Siempre me sentí honrado de que me hayas elegido como tu cuidador. Por favor, visítanos a todos en nuestros sueños”.
La cuenta oficial de Grumpy Cat, quien falleció en mayo del 2019, compartió una fotografía donde aparecen ambas celebridades del internet, tras la reciente muerte de Lil Bub.
Con información de El Comercio y Lilbub.com
