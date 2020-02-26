No te pierdas las últimas noticias

Momentos de angustia vivió joven que quiso desafiar un lago congelado en Utah

Parte de este lago tenía un agujero por donde el hombre se metió para nada por debajo de la capa congelada sin casi ropa.  | IG: @Jasontodolist

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Momentos de angustia vivió un estadounidense que quiso desafiar un lago congelado en el estado de Utah.

Parte de este lago tenía un agujero por donde el hombre se metió para nadar por debajo de la capa congelada sin casi ropa. 

Otra persona se encontraba grabando el momento para la plataforma TikTok. Nadó por unos segundos y cuando buscó devolverse por donde había entrado inicialmente, no lo encontraba. 

 

Por suerte, todo terminó bien, y el nadador logró encontrar el agujero de salida. En su cuenta en Instagram comentó: 

"Nunca he estado tan cerca de morir en mi vida. Un segundo o dos más, no lo habría logrado. El último momento salí del hielo. Verificación de la realidad real! Video que viene pronto de lo que pasó". 

Pero hasta ese momento no quedó el desafío. Otro día intentó lo mismo pero cerca del agujero donde entró se encontraba uno más grande por donde pudo salir. "El segundo intento fue un poco mejor.¡Tienes que probarlo dos veces! Se agregó un poco más de seguridad. El orificio de salida". 

Con información de Actualidad.RT. 
