Momentos de angustia vivió joven que quiso desafiar un lago congelado en Utah
Momentos de angustia vivió un estadounidense que quiso desafiar un lago congelado en el estado de Utah.
ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Momentos de angustia vivió un estadounidense que quiso desafiar un lago congelado en el estado de Utah.
Parte de este lago tenía un agujero por donde el hombre se metió para nadar por debajo de la capa congelada sin casi ropa.
Otra persona se encontraba grabando el momento para la plataforma TikTok. Nadó por unos segundos y cuando buscó devolverse por donde había entrado inicialmente, no lo encontraba.
Por suerte, todo terminó bien, y el nadador logró encontrar el agujero de salida. En su cuenta en Instagram comentó:
"Nunca he estado tan cerca de morir en mi vida. Un segundo o dos más, no lo habría logrado. El último momento salí del hielo. Verificación de la realidad real! Video que viene pronto de lo que pasó".
I have never been this close to dying. I didn’t think my eyeballs would freeze so quick. The surface of the water where the hole was didn’t look any different than the bottom of the ice. When I flipped around and felt solid ice I thought I was at the hole. When I wasn’t that’s when I decided to head back and follow the dust I kicked up. The dust I kicked up had drifted and led me further away. I then tried to break the ice with my back, you can see in the video. I don’t know what made me turn around one last time. I was so short on breath I couldn’t really see anymore. I had accepted that was it and I wasn’t going to make it. I swung my hand at what I though was just a lighter spot of ice and my hand came through. I then got a ton of energy to stand up. It took 2-3 breaths to regain my vision after resurfacing. Aftermath is in the other video. ��: @abbytodolist was filming. When there are scary moments I joke a lot. She genuinely thought it was another one of my jokes and didn’t recognize the severity of the situation.
Pero hasta ese momento no quedó el desafío. Otro día intentó lo mismo pero cerca del agujero donde entró se encontraba uno más grande por donde pudo salir. "El segundo intento fue un poco mejor.¡Tienes que probarlo dos veces! Se agregó un poco más de seguridad. El orificio de salida".
Comentarios